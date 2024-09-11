How to watch 'Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting' online from anywhere, season 25

Is "Grand Designs" a home improvement show or a property show? Or, perhaps, an architecture show? The answer is "all the above" and something much greater, as you'll discover when host Kevin McCloud celebrates a quarter-century in "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting". Read on for how to watch "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

'Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting', Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting" premieres Wednesday, September 11 at 9 p.m. BST (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT).

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

All the usual ingredients are here in the anniversary special: the over-budget crisis (why are they ever surprised?), the huge window the size of a boxing ring with special glass that has been imported from Italy and has to be lifted into place by a crane, the race against the changing of the seasons, and the over-ambitious build that has led to divorce.

It is remarkable that people who have presumably watched "Grand Designs" before signing up do it with a confidence bordering on arrogance that their project will be on-time, to-budget and perfect in every way. "Really?" Kevin will say with a raise of an eyebrow. "If the concrete you've been waiting for does not arrive in the next 25 minutes you will be unable to pour it, you know that right?" It really is unbeatable TV for anyone who loves homes and interiors.

Read on for where to watch "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting' free online

In the U.K., the highly-anticipated "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting" will premiere on Wednesday, September 11 at 9 p.m. BST and then be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting' from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting", a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting" online.

Can I watch 'Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting' in the U.S.?

As yet, "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting" has not been picked up by any U.S. platform but previous seasons of the show are available on Britbox so it could find a home there.

But don't panic, if you in the States for work or on vacation. You can watch the show via your usual domestic streaming services using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting' in Canada?

As with the U.S., no Canadian network has announced plans to pick up "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting".

However, if you are a Brit on holiday in Canada, you can still catch the show on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting' in Australia?

International editions of "Grand Designs" have popped everywhere from Finland to Australia and New Zealand so there is every chance "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting" (the anniversary show of the U.K. series) will appear soon, most probably on ABC iView in Australia.

Meanwhile, if you are a Brit Down Under for work or vacation, you can still watch the show for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting' in New Zealand?

International editions of "Grand Designs" have popped everywhere, including New Zealand, so there is every chance "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting" (the anniversary show of the U.K. series) will appear soon, most probably on TVNZ Plus.

However, if you are traveling away from the U.K. for whatever reason, you can still watch the show for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting' FAQ

What has Channel 4 said about "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting"? "Featuring the most ambitious builds and touching human dramas, with the biggest budget overspends, and disastrous delays thrown into the mix, [Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting] will celebrate a true Channel 4 gem in its momentous anniversary year."

How many series of "Grand Designs" U.K. are there? Season 24 – the most recent season of "Grand Designs" U.K. – aired in 2023. Season 25 will kick off with an anniversary special entitled "Grand Designs: 25 Years and Counting". Need to catch up? Seasons 1-24 are available to watch for free on Channel 4 in the U.K..