How to watch Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars season 2 — stream Ramsay vs Lisa Vanderpump premiere

Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump will be competing head-to-head with their chosen teams of food entrepreneurs in season 2 of "Food Stars" tonight. Ready to watch America's most promising food and beverage entrepreneurs battle it out for a $250,000 prize? Here's how to watch "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!

"Food Stars" S2: streams, TV channel, start time, date "Food Stars" season 2 premieres Weds, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

The Australian edition of "Food Stars" is blowing up right now, so fingers crossed this tweaked U.S. version – featuring Chef Ramsay ("Hell's Kitchen") and sharp-tongued L.A. restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump ("Vanderpump Rules," "Vanderpump Villa") – has the same sizzle.

Airing on Fox tonight, the culinary answer to "The Apprentice" sees Gordon and Lisa put the hopeful entrepreneurs – including Globowl founder Erica Bethe Levin – through a series of jeopardy-inducing challenges.

Season 2 kicks off with episode 1 ("Pitch For Your Life") – a brutal "Business Bootcamp, designed to test tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition." Episode 2 tasks the contestants with kickstarting a brand-new business venture from zero to profit in just 24 hours.

Ready for a culinary clash of the titans? Here's how to watch "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" season 2 online and from anywhere on planet Earth.

Watch 'Food Stars' season 2 free online

"Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" season 2 airs on Fox in the U.S. – new episodes drop every Weds at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT every week from May 22.

Episodes will be available to watch for free on Fox.com after broadcast.

Traveling outside of America? You'll need a VPN to unblock Fox.com and watch U.S. streaming services as if you were back at home in the States.

Fox is also available with many cable packages. Cut the cord? Find Fox on two of the best streaming services: Fubo and Sling TV.

How to watch 'Food Stars' season 2 from anywhere

Just because "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch it when you're abroad. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Can I watch ' Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' season 2 in the U.K.?

No. The (rather limp) U.K. version – 'Future Food Stars' – is available to watch for free on BBC iPlayer. There are two seasons and neither are very spicy. Indeed, the U.K. version has reportedly been cancelled.

If you're visiting the U.K. from the U.S., of you just want access to your usual U.S. streaming services from anywhere, simply download a VPN. We recommend NordVPN for price and performance.

Can I watch 'Food Stars' (U.S) in Australia?

No, but Aussies can watch the excellent Australian version of "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars," which features the sweary British chef facing off with Boost Juice founder Janine Allis (all 9 episodes are free to watch on 9Now– use a VPN if traveling outside of Oz).

Americans abroad can use a VPN to watch Fox and other streaming/catch-up services from abroad. Again, our in-depth consumer tests show that NordVPN is your best best.

Where was 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' season 2 filmed? Although all the contestants are American, the show was shot in London, England.

Who makes 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars'? Chef Ramsay has his own TV production company – Studio Ramsay. Here's what they have to say about the U.S. version of 'Food Stars' season 2: "Gordon will welcome hospitality leader and TV personality Lisa Vanderpump to Season Two of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. The show will premiere May 22nd on FOX in the US. "Gordon and Lisa will face-off as they each select food and beverage industry entrepreneurs to join their teams and then put them through a gauntlet of real-world challenges designed to showcase their business skills, test their drive and prove they have what it takes to become the next great culinary entrepreneur. As for Ramsay vs. Vanderpump, the ultimate outcome will be whose mentorship leads to victory for one of their team’s hopefuls."