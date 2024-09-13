How to watch 'Fringe' online – stream all episodes now

"The X-Files" with a J.J. Abrams twist, mind-bending sci-fi "Fringe" originally aired on Fox from 2008-2013 and is now streaming across the globe. Here's how to watch "Fringe" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Fringe" followed FBI agent Olivia Dunham (Anna Torv) as she formed the Fringe Division alongside brilliant-but-troubled scientist Walter Bishop (John Noble) and Bishop’s son Peter. Answering to director Phillip Broyles (Lance Reddick), they were assisted by junior agent Astrid Farnsworth (Jasika Nicole).

Comparisons to the adventures of Mulder and Scully were apt, as early days of the show saw procedural episodes in which the team investigated seemingly paranormal phenomena, usually related to the existence of parallel universes and often orchestrated by rogue scientist organisation ZFT, headed up by Jared Harris’ David Robert Jones.

The show was created by J.J. Abrams, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci following their time working on "Lost", and the show serves almost as a spiritual successor to the island mystery, sharing a similar tone, score and visual style, alongside Abrahms' classic ‘puzzle-box’ method of storytelling.

To say more would be to spoil sci-fi gem, but there’s a reason that over five seasons waiting for you. Read on to find out how to watch "Fringe" online and from anywhere.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch "Fringe" for free in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Fringe' in the U.K.

U.K. viewers can watch "Fringe" for FREE on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV license). All 100 episodes of the sci-fi series were made available on Thursday, September 12. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch "Fringe" for FREE online, as if you were back home in the U.K.. We recommend NordVPN as it's safe, secure and speedy. See below.

Watch 'Fringe' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Fringe" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to ITVX and watch "Fringe".

Watch "Fringe" around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Fringe' in the U.S.

You can watch "Fringe" in the US via the Max streaming service.

Max prices start at $9.99 per month going up $20.99 per month. Alternatively, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.

If you are a Brit travelling in the States, you can catch "Fringe" by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and heading to ITVX.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Fringe' in Canada?

Surprisingly, there's currently no way of watching "Fringe" in Canada.

If you are a Brit in the Great White North on work or for vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Fringe' in Australia

Aussies can watch "Fringe" on the Foxtel Now platform. Prices start from AU$35 per month, but also include live TV channels. There's also a 10-day free trial, which might see you through all 5 seasons if you're committed.

If you are a Brit abroad in Oz, you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'Fringe'

Who was in the cast of 'Fringe'? Anna Torv as Olivia Dunham

Joshua Jackson as Peter Bishop

John Noble as Dr. Walter Bishop

Lance Reddick as Phillip Broyles

Kirk Acevedo as Charlie Francis

Blair Brown as Nina Sharp

Jasika Nicole as Astrid Farnsworth

Seth Gabel as Lincoln Lee

Clark Middleton as Edward Markham

Ari Graynor as Rachel Dunham

Lily Pilblad as Ella Blake

David Call as Nick Lane

Leonard Nimoy as Dr. William Bell

Michael Gaston as Sanford Harris

Jared Harris as David Robert Jones

Chance Kelly as Mitchell Loeb

Ryan McDonald as Brandon Fayette

Kevin Corrigan as Sam Weiss

Karen Holness as Diane Broyles

Sebastian Roché as Thomas Jerome Newton

Orla Brady as Elizabeth Bishop

Philip Winchester as Frank Stanton

Michelle Krusiec as Nadine Park

Georgina Haig as Henrietta "Etta" Bishop

Michael Kopsa as Captain Windmark

What can new viewers expect from 'Fringe'? The official synopsis from ITVX reads: "A science-fiction thriller series about an unlikely trio who uncover a deadly mystery involving unbelievable events, "Fringe" delves beneath the surface as they realise that they may be part of a larger, more disturbing pattern that blurs the line between the possible and the impossible."

'Fringe' season guide

"Fringe" had a total of 100 episodes across 5 seasons. Depending on your streaming service, some two-parters my be listed as one bumper episode

Season 1 (2008-2009) : 20 episodes

: 20 episodes Season 2 (2009-2010: 23 episodes

23 episodes Season 3 (2010-2011): 22 episodes

22 episodes Season 4 (2011-2012): 22 episodes

22 episodes Season 5 (2012-2013): 13 episodes

Why was "Fringe" cancelled? High production costs and declining viewership, largely due to Fox moving the show to the "Friday night death slot" led to "Fringe" coming to an end after 5 seasons. Having decided to conclude the show after season 4, the writers were allowed a shorter fifth season in order to give the show a satisfactory conclusion.

More from Tom's Guide

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.