How to watch 'Expedition Bigfoot' season 5 online and from anywhere, U.K. release date

If you go down to the woods today, you're sure of a big surprise courtesy of "Expedition Bigfoot" season 5. The hunt continues as Primatologist Dr. Mireya Mayor and Bigfoot guru Russell Acord comb the Californian wilderness for the world's most mysterious cryptid – and you can watch "Expedition Bigfoot" season 5 online and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Expedition Bigfoot' season 5 streaming details, start time "Expedition Bigfoot" season 5 premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S.. The U.K release date is September 24, 2024.

• U.S. — Discovery+ (7-day FREE trial) | Max

• U.K. — Discovery+ (Sept 24)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

Using hi-tech kit and DNA sampling, Mireya and the gang head to the North California's Lost Coast – a rumored "breeding ground" – to locate a nesting site and track what they believe to be a family of Bigfoots. No spoilers, but going by the film crew's Reddit posts, there's a few hairy surprises coming your way...

Bigfoot – aka Sasquatch, Yeti, WoodApe, Treeman – has existed in folklore for centuries. DNA hair samples remain inconclusive, as does the veracity of the famous Patterson/Gimlin footage, shot at Bluff Creek in 1967. But if it is just a man in a suit, why do the thigh muscles ripple as if they're real?

You probably won't get many answers from the 2024 season of "Expedition Bigfoot", but it'll be fun to see what the team come up with. Read on for how to watch and stream "Expedition Bigfoot" season 5 online and from anywhere.

"Expedition Bigfoot" season 5 premieres on Discovery Channel at 10 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. Discovery Channel streams on Philo (7-day FREE trial).

New episodes will also stream later on Discovery Plus (7-day FREE trial) and Max (from $9.99 per month with ads).

Traveling outside the States? Simply use a VPN to unblock your usual U.S. streaming services when abroad. Details below.

If "Expedition Bigfoot" season 5 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — e.g. Philo or Discovery Plus — and watch "Expedition Bigfoot" season 5 online from wherever you are in the world.

Season 5 premieres on Discovery and Discovery+ on September 24, 2024. Fans in Ireland can watch from Sept 20.

On vacation in the U.K. or there for work? Don't worry. U.S. nationals can use a good streaming VPN to log in back into their home provider from anywhere in the world.

If or when season 5 makes it to Australia, we'd expect it to appear on Foxtel Now, which currently has season 2 available to stream.

Visiting Australia from the U.S.? You can watch "Expedition Bigfoot" season 5 from anywhere in the world with Nord VPN, a clever app that allow you to log in to your usual streaming services as if back home.

S5 Episode 1 – Breeding Ground (14 Aug 2024)

Bryce Johnson, Dr. Mireya Mayor, and Russell Acord have scoured North America in search of the cryptid known as Bigfoot. Now, they've returned to northern California to explore compelling evidence and unlock this centuries-old mystery.

S5 Episode 2 – Nest of Giants (21 Aug 2024)

Deep in the Northern California wilderness, Russell stops at nothing to reach a nesting site while Mireya and Bryce uncover evidence that a family of Bigfoot is nearby. Meanwhile, Ben speaks with a witness who had a chilling encounter with Bigfoot.

S5 Episode 3 – The Watchers (28 Aug 2024)

Deep in Northern California's lost coast, an audio expert joins the fold after the team hears unusual sounds; Russell must take shelter from a storm; Bryce speaks with a local Hoopa Tribal Council member after reviewing illuminating footage.



S5 Episode 4 – Primal Fear (4 Sept 2024)

Russell searches a rugged hillside full of caves in Northern California's forests; Bryce speaks with a witness who hears frightening grunts; Mireya and Tobe Johnson expand their search area to determine if Bigfoot is mimicking animal sounds.

"Expedition Bigfoot" season 5 is expected to comprise of eight episodes in total; we'll update you as soon as we hear more about the final four episodes.

Where is Ronnie LeBlanc? Why is he missing from season 5 of 'Expedition Bigfoot'? On 25 July 2024, Mireya Mayor posted on her Facebook page: "Hey everyone! Many of you are wondering where Ronny Le Blanc is, so I wanted say a few words. Ronny has moved on to other projects and we, the Expedition Bigfoot Team, are so happy for him and wishing much success. Ronny and I became best of friends from the start, both on screen and off, and while sometimes I rolled my eyes at some of his “cloaking talk”, we shared many laughs and great times. I am so grateful to have worked with him. Wishing him all the best!"

When is Expedition Bigfoot season 5 out in the U.K.? Season 5 premieres on Discovery on September 24, 2024 in the U.K.. It's out on September 20 in Ireland.

