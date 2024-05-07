How to watch ‘Eurovision 2024’ online: live stream semi-finals and final from anywhere

The Eurovision Song Contest is back is about to go off like a glitter bomb in your living room, with 37 acts lined up to battle it out at Sweden’s Malmö Arena for place in Saturday's final. It’s going to be an unmissable few nights: full of eye-popping outfits, soaring vocals, and wildly outrageous performances.

You can watch “Eurovision 2024” online from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE!

Stream ‘Eurovision 2024’ online FREE on BBC iPlayer: channel, start time, and streaming options ► U.K. date and time: BBC One will air “Eurovision 2024” at 8 p.m. BST: both the semi-finals on May 7 and May 9, and the final on Saturday, May 11.

• FREE — Watch on BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Sweden is hosting for the seventh time after singer Loreen took the trophy home for her song “Tattoo” last year, while Swedish comedian and 2016 presenter Petra Mede also returns, alongside Hollywood actress Malin Åkerman.

With the 37 acts representing countries around the world, and an estimated global TV audience of 160 million watching, the pressure is on to deliver a barnstorming show.

The likes of Croatia, Azerbaijan, Israel and Italy will go head-to-head in the two semi-finals starting Tuesday, May 7. The 10 countries granted the most votes in each round will proceed to the May 11 finale, alongside the automatically qualifying “Big Five” – France, the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain – and host country Sweden.

Among those looking to leave an indelible impression on "Eurovision" are Windows95man, representing Finland with the gleefully silly song, “No Rules!” Then there's Olly Alexander’s vertiginous U.K. entry, “Dizzy,” Australia’s catchy and moving “One Mikali (One Blood)" from Electric Fields.

Our guide below, which explains how to watch “Eurovision 2024” online and FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch "Eurovision 2024" for free online

BBC One is the UK broadcaster for "Eurovision", airing the first “Eurovision 2024” semi-final on Tuesday, May 7 at 8 p.m. BST. Subsequent episodes air at the same time, with the second semi-final on Thursday, May 9 and the grand final (hosted by Graham Norton) arrion Saturday, May 11. If you don’t have linear TV, you can also watch every episode of “Eurovision 2024” free via BBC iPlayer (valid TV licence required). Not currently in the U.K.? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Watch 'Eurovision Song Contest' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the “Eurovision 2024” semi-finals and grand finale on BBC iPlayer?

You can still watch “Eurovision 2024” online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers out of the country looking to join in the fun. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch "Eurovision 2024" around the world

How to watch ‘Eurovision 2024’ online in the U.S.

U.S. followers of the international singing competition can watch “Eurovision 2024” online exclusively on Peacock.

All three broadcasts will be live, beginning on Tuesday, May 7 with the first semi-final, the second on Thursday, May 9, and the showstopping final event on Saturday, May 11. Stateside, each episode is available to stream from 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. NB: Peacock doesn’t provide any local “Eurovision” commentary.

Peacock TV costs from $5.99 a month for a Peacock Premium membership. But if you want the ad-free experience, you’ll want to try Peacock Premium Plus at $11.99 a month.

And not only is Peacock one of the best streaming services, but it is available on most of the best streaming devices.

Currently away from home? Download a VPN and connect to the services you enjoy free-of-charge back home, without having to register for any additional subscriptions.

How to watch ‘Eurovision 2024’ online in Canada

While there’s no official broadcaster in Canada, fans in the Great White North can watch every semi-final and the grand finale live from Tuesday, May 7 through the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

The European broadcast is 9 p.m. CEST, which means the two semi-finals and the barnstorming concluding show will air at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT in Canada. As with Peacock, this live feed doesn’t have a local presenter – so, if you’re a Brit abroad and don’t have a VPN, you won’t get the snarky banter of BBC presenters like Graham Norton.

How to watch ‘Eurovision 2024’ online in Australia

Viewers Down Under can watch “Eurovision 2024” online and catch all the spectacle of Eurovision on streaming service SBS On Demand. It’s completely free to use and takes just a few seconds to create an account.

Adjusting for time zones, Aussies will be able to watch “Eurovision” from Wednesday, May 8 at the rather early time of 5 a.m. AEST. That semi-final is followed by another on Friday, May 10, before the big finale at Malmö Arena on Saturday, May 12.

Full list of Eurovision 2024 songs

Albania – “Titan” by Besa

Armenia – “Jako” by Ladaniva

Australia – “One Mikali (One Blood) by Electric Fields

Austria – “We Will Rave” by Kaleen

Azerbaijan – “Özünlə Apar” by Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov

Belgium – “Before the Pary’s Over” by Mustii

Croatia – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” by Baby Lasagna

Cyprus – “Liar” by Silia Kapsis

Czechia – “Pedestal” by Aiko

Denmark – “Sand” by Saba

Estonia – “(nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi” by 5miinust & Puuluup

Finland – “No Rules!” by Windows95man

France – “Mon Amor” by Slimane

Georgia – “Firefighter” by Nutsa Buzaladze

Germany – “Always on the Run” by Isaak

Greece – “Zari” by Marina Satti

Iceland – “Scared of Heights” by Hera Björk

Ireland – “Doomsday Blue” by Bambie Thug

Israel – “Hurricane” by Eden Golan

Italy – “La Noia” by Angelina Mango

Latvia – “Hollow” by Dons

Lithuania – “Luktelk” by Silvester Belt

Luxembourg – “Fighter” by Tali

Malta – “Loop” by Sarah Bonnici

Moldova – “In The Middle” by Natalia Barbu

Netherlands – “Europapa” by Joost Klein

Norway – “Ulveham” by Gåte

Poland – “The Tower” by Luna

Portugal – “Grito” by Lolanda

San Marino – “11:11” by Megara

Serbia – “Raymondo” by Teya Dora

Slovenia – “Veronika” by Raiven

Spain – “Zorra” by Nebulossa

Sweden – “Unforgettable” by Marcus & Martinus

Switzerland – “The Code” by Nemo

Ukraine – Teresa & Maria” by Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil

United Kingdom – “Dizzy” by Olly Alexander

What countries will perform in the first Eurovision 2024 Semi-final? There will be fifteen competing countries in the first semi-final: Cyprus, Serbia, Lithuania, Ireland, Ukraine, Poland, Croatia, Iceland, Slovenia, Finland, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Australia, Portugal, Luxembourg. Meanwhile, the automatically qualifying countries of the United Kingdom, Germany, and Sweden will perform their entries after the entries from Ireland, Iceland, and Moldova respectively.

What countries will perform in the second Eurovision 2024 Semi-final? There are sixteen competing countries in the second semi-final: Malta, Albania, Greece, Switzerland, Czechia, Austria, Demark, Armenia, Latvia, San Marino, Georgia, Belgium, Estonia, Israel, Norway, Netherlands. France, Spain and Italy, who as members of the “Big Five,” automatically qualify for the final, will take to the stage to perform after the scheduled entries from Czechia, Latvia, and Estonia, respectively.