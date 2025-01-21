How to watch 'Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict' online — stream Vice TV's Patriots docuseries from anywhere

The sporting equivalent of: would you choose to live without oxygen or water? Clearly, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the entire Patriots roster were more than the sum of their parts, but “Mad Dog” Chris Russo doesn't do nuance, and is intent on whipping up a storm.

"Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict" airs on Vice TV in the U.S. on three consecutive Tuesdays, starting January 21 — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict' dates, time, TV channel ► Date and time: "Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict" premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, January 21.

• U.S. — Vice TV (via Sling or Philo)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

A key crux of the debate will no doubt be Super Bowl LV, the championship that Brady, then of the Buccaneers, won without Belichick, whose Patriots reign turned sour after the quarterback's departure. A departure that was hastened by the rapid decline of the player and coach's working relationship. Then again, Belichick also won two rings as the defensive coordinator of the Giants.

There may never be another partnership like it, though Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's Chiefs are growing more widely respected and detested by the year. Whereas the Patriots won six Super Bowls in 18 seasons, the Chiefs now have three in five.

Lending their insight to the three-part docuseries are Patriots legends Rob Gronkowski, Devin McCourty, Rodney Harrison and former backup to Brady Matt Cassel. Two-time Super Bowl champion Carl Banks and media personalities Peter King, Bob Costas, Dan Shaughnessy, Mike Greenberg and Michelle Beadle will also throw in their two cents.

Read on as we explain how to watch "Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict" premieres on Vice TV on Tuesday, January 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Subsequent episodes air in the same slot weekly.

Vice TV is available with most cable packages.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch "Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict" live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling.

Cheaper Live TV Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and new users often get a discount on their first month. Both the Sling Orange (from $45.99/month) and Sling Blue ($from $45.99/month) packages come with Vice TV.

You might also consider Philo. It doesn't offer as many channels or as much premium content as Sling TV, but it's one cheapest live TV services around. $28 per month gets you over 70 channels including Vice TV, History Channel, MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime and HGTV. Check out the service with a free seven-day trial.

Watch 'Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict' from anywhere

Just because Vice TV isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict" if you're traveling away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your platform of choice and stream new episodes of "Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict" online.

Can I watch 'Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We're still waiting on an announcement about "Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict" in Canada.

If you're an American currently visiting Canada, simply download a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch 'Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict" in Australia just yet. For the time being, Americans can tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Brady vs Belichick: The Verdict" hasn't yet found a streaming home in the U.K..

But no fear, because anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best U.S. VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

More from Tom's Guide