How to watch 'Bay of Fires' online from anywhere now

"Bay of Fires" is by turns a darkly comic drama and a suspenseful thriller tracing the descent into chaos of the lives a powerful CEO and her family and danger at every turn. Here's how to watch it from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free!

"Bay of Fires" dates, time, channel "Bay of Fires" premieres on ITVX on Thursday, May 23. It's already available in Australia and New Zealand.

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.) / ABC iView (Australia) TVNZ+ (New Zealand)

Watch anywhere

You know you're in trouble when you need to change your identity and relocate with your family to somewhere that does not even trouble a GPS. But what do you do when you get there and discover that things might about to get even worse? This is the problem facing Anika Van Cleef, betrayed by her partner and hunted by hitmen but far from welcomed by the community she finds herself living alongside.

To that mix you can add simmering parent-child resentment, major trust issues everywhere and still the ever-present threat of either discovery or rejection by the local population she has tried to bribe/ win over (much to the unforgiving hatred of Frankie, the town's matriarch). They are marooned in "Mystery Bay " - is it any wonder they rechristen it "Misery Bay"?

Fancy watching the smash hit Tasmanian thriller in full? Below, we'll show you where to watch "Bay of Fires" online, from anywhere and potentially for free.

"Bay of Fires" for free

"Bay of Fires" premieres on Thursday, May 23 and is FREE to stream on ITVX for licence fee payers. If you're trying to access ITVX while outside the UK, you might want to download a VPN to allow you to watch from abroad.

Watch 'Bay of Fires' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Bay of Fires" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself.

Can I watch 'Bay of Fires' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Bay of Fires" in the U.S. right now but if you are a Brit in the States on work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting ITVX.

How to watch 'Bay of Fires' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can stream "Bay of Fires" for free on ITVX. from Thursday, May 23. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

Can I watch 'Bay of Fires' in Canada?

Watch 'Bay of Fires' free online in Australia

All eight episodes of "Bay of Fires" are available to stream now on ABC iView.

Watch 'Bay of Fires' free online in New Zealand

"Bay of Fires" is available to stream for free in New Zealand on TVNZ+, which is easy to use and contains tons of great shows.

'Bay of Fires' episode guide

Episode 1.1 - Farmed Salmon

After being targeted by hitmen and narrowly escaping her murder, corporate CEO Stella Heikkinen and her two kids are sent to a small and remote Tasmanian town, where the locals are suspicious of their arrival.

Episode 1.2 - Crunching the Deal

As Stella and her kids become more acquainted with Mystery Bay and its inhabitants, she is confronted with the dangerous realities of her situation. Stella meets Frankie McLeish, the town matriarch.

Episode 1.3 - Road Kill

Public servant, Robin, is sent to Mystery Bay to investigate some suspicious records. Stella and her kids attend an uncomfortable dinner at Frankie's.

Episode 1.4 - Punting on the River

Stella receives help from Jeremiah to dispose of a body - all the while sending Frankie into a dangerous fury. While Airini advances her investigation.

Episode 1.5 - A Caravan in the Nullarbor

Frankie puts Stella on trial in front of the townsfolk. Meanwhile, Airini gets dangerously close to solving the case and instructs Stella to prepare to leave Mystery Bay.

Episode 1.6 - A Short History of Jesus

As Frankie continues to lose support, Stella and Jeremiah team up to sabotage her. Stella's father comes looking for her in Mystery Bay and Otis finds himself face to face with Thaddeus and The Community.

Episode 1.7 - Vodka, Borscht and Tears

Frankie is determined to find out who is responsible for sabotaging her Bay of Fires operation. Jeremiah hatches a plan to leave town. The hitmen arrive in pursuit of Stella. Otis is held captive by The Community.

Episode 1.8 - Bay of Fires

After several failed attempts, Johann and his hitmen arrive in town determined to kill Stella. Meanwhile, Stella plans a crime of her own to get the town the money she promised them. But how far is she willing to go?

Bay of Fires cast

Marta Dusseldorp as Stella Heikkinen (née Anika Van Cleef) / Molly Perkins as Young Stella (Anika)

Toby Leonard Moore as Jeremiah

Ava Caryofyllis as Iris Heikkinen

Imi Mbedla as Otis Heikkinen

Nicholas Bell as Graham Gordon Ellery

Pamela Rabe as Magda (a.k.a. Madeleine Kokoris/ Masha Basman as Young Magda

Tony Barry as Joseph Gurvan

Kerry Fox as Frankie McLeish (a.k.a. Vicky Stiles)/ Grace Lydon as Young Frankie (Vicky)

Matt Nable as Thaddeus (a.k.a. Jonathan Stiles)

Riley Baldwin as Young Thaddeus (Johnno)

Emily Taheny as Jodie.

Roz Hammond as Heather

Rachel House as Airini/Irene

'Bay of Fires' FAQ

Where was "Bay of Fires" filmed? Locations used include the west Tasmanian towns of Queenstown, Strahan and Zeehan.

Will there be a season 2? "Bay of Fires" was officially renewed for a second season on 8 February 2024 and is due to go to air in 2025.