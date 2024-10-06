How to watch 'American Music Awards' 2024: live stream 50th Anniversary Special online from anywhere
It's an all-star cast for the 50th Anniversary of the 'American Music Awards' on CBS/ Paramount+
It's 50 years since Dick Clark launched the "American Music Awards" and now the world’s largest fan-voted awards show is celebrating that milestone with a two hour 50th anniversary special that will air concurrently on both coasts of the United States. Performers include Mariah Carey and Green Day.
Below, we explain how to watch the "American Music Awards" 2024 from anywhere with a VPN.
American Music Awards 2024 will air concurrently on both coasts 8-10 p.m. ET / 5-7 p.m. PT on Sunday, October 6.
• U.S. — CBS / Paramount Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
There are bound to be a few surprises in store but the full line-up for the 2024 AMAs has now been revealed. Mariah Carey, Stray Kids, Jennifer Hudson, Bad Bunny, Nelly, Nile Rodgers, Chaka Khan, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Sheila E., RAYE and Green Day are all expected to take the stage.
Carey will belt out a medley from The Emancipation of Mimi in honor of the album’s 20th anniversary while Knight will perform "Midnight Train to Georgia". Hudson will sing Whitney Houston, Stray Kids will honor "the legacy of boy bands," and RAYE will sing the James Brown classic "It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World".
The 50th Anniversary Special will also serve as a tribute to the past with artist interviews, special guests and "exclusive never-before-seen footage" from Dick Clarke Productions highlighting iconic moments.
Here's our full guide to how to watch the "American Music Awards" 2024 online and from anywhere in the world. Read on for the names and acts already signed-up to perform...
Watch 'American Music Awards' 2024 in the U.S.
In the U.S., the "American Music Awards' 2024 50th Anniversary Special will run on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus concurrently on both coasts of the United States at 8-10 p.m. ET/ 5-7 p.m. PT on Sunday, October 6.
You can watch the show live on Paramount Plus with Showtime ($12.99/month) or on-demand with the standard plan ($7.99/month).
If you are traveling outside the U.S. and want to catch the "American Music Awards" 2024 try NordVPN.
Paramount Plus with Showtime has your local CBS station's live feed. Its deep library includes "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds". The Showtime plan also comes with that network's shows, like "Billions" and "Yellowjackets".
Watch 'American Music Awards' 2024 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription?
You can still watch the "American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special" thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Paramount Plus and stream the "American Music Awards" 2024 online.
Where to watch 'American Music Awards' 2024 in Canada
In Canada, the "American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special" airs on CBS and streams on Paramount Plus on 8-10 p.m. ET/ 5-7 p.m. PT on Sunday, October 6.
Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your usual streaming service when you're overseas.
How to watch 'American Music Awards' 2024 in Australia
The "American Music Awards' 2024 will air on CBS in the United States and Paramount+ with Showtime on Sunday, October 6, at 8pm ET, 5pm PT, 1am GMT. That's 10 a.m. AEST on Monday, October 7 in Australia.
It will be able to watch on-demand the day after the show is broadcast through Paramount+ Essential.
Not in Australia at that time? Use one of the best VPN services to access your usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
How to watch 'American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special' online in the U.K.
There's no word as to whether the "American Music Awards" 2024 will air in the U.K..
Abroad? Don't panic. You can use one of the best VPN services to access your usual domestic streaming service with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
That 'American Music Awards 50th Anniversary' line-up
- Nelly
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Shiela E
- AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys)
- Cedric The Entertainer
- Kate Hudson
- Lance Bass (*NSYNC)
- Reba McEntire
- Samuel L. Jackson
- Smokey Robinson
- Brad Paisley
- Carrie Underwood
- Chaka Khan
- Gladys Knight
- Gloria Estefan
- Green Day
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jennifer Lopez
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Kane Brown
- Mariah Carey
- Raye
- Stray Kids
