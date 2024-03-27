How to watch 'Alone Australia' season 2 online — stream survival reality show from anywhere

Pushing themselves to the ultimate limits, a fresh batch of 10 grizzled Aussies are subjecting themselves to the extreme test of human survival as "Alone Australia" returns to TV screens. Here's how to watch "Alone Australia" season 2 for FREE online – from anywhere with a VPN.

'Alone Australia' season 2 date, time, TV channel ► Date and time: "Alone Australia" season 2 airs at 7:30 p.m. AEDT (8:30 a.m. GMT / 4:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesdays from March 27, 2024.

• FREE — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Dropped deep into the wilds of New Zealand's south island, "Alone Australia's" participants are given minimal tools with which to fashion shelter, bedding, hunting tools or means of creating fire. The reason? To see which of them can survive the longest in this most primordial of settings — oh, and the small matter of a $250,000 prize for the last person standing.

With ages ranging from 27 to 60, the wannabe survivors span from the unassuming (office workers and youth group leaders) to the battle hardened (SAS soldiers and subsistence hunters). You would imagine that these skillsets would give the latter the edge. But as "Alone Australia" season 1 proved, it's not always the people you'd expect that will survive all the way to the end.

That's because the challenges facing them run deeper than mere hunger and cold. Throw home sickness, PTSD and COVID into the mix, and truly anybody could end up the last person standing. Four people had left the wilderness within three days of arriving last time out, while the winner managed a colossal 67 days.

You'll find a full list of this year's cast at the bottom of this article. And before that your full list of options to watch "Alone Australia" season 2 online, for free and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Alone Australia' season 2 for free

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The second run of "Alone Australia" is airing Down Under on the free-to-air SBS. The season premiere is on Wednesday, March 27 at 7:30 p.m. AEDT, with episodes going out in that slot on subsequent Wednesdays.

To watch "Alone Australia" online — either live or on catch-up — episodes will be available to stream for FREE on SBS on Demand.

SBS on Demand is completely free to watch (you just need to register with your name and email address). You can stream live and catch-up shows via your web browser, tablet, smartphone, Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and select Smart TVs.

The free-to-stream SBS On Demand also hosts the U.S. version of "Alone", seasons 1 through 9, in addition to editions from the U.K., Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Traveling outside Australia? Don't worry — our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN and it unblocks Aussie streamers such as SBS on Demand, 9Now and 10play. Once downloaded, simply follow our easy instructions to stream "Alone Australia" online from anywhere...

Watch 'Alone Australia' season 2 from anywhere

If you're fortunate enough to live in Australia, you can watch the second series of "Alone Australia" for FREE on SBS On Demand.

But what if you're usually based Down Under. but are visiting the U.S., Canada or anywhere else right now? Perhaps you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 100+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view SBS On Demand, you'd select Australia from the list of servers.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS On Demand and watch "Alone Australia" season 2 live or on catch-up.

How to watch 'Alone Australia' online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The History Channel is the home of "Alone Australia" in the U.S. The entire first season can be streamed on its website — all you need are your cable credentials, and away you go.

Season 1 episodes landed on the History Channel a few months after they aired in Australia, so Americans may be in for a bit of a wait for season 2. No premiere date has yet been announced.

If you're and Aussie in the States right now who wants to watch your domestic SBS On Demand stream of "Alone Australia", then we suggest you go down the VPN route as explained above.

How to watch 'Alone Australia' online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The entire first season of "Alone Australia" is available on Paramount Plus north of the border. And, although not yet in its listings, we'd expect the second run to land their, too. Season 1 episodes became available on the same day that they went out in Australia.

Paramount Plus plans start from just $9.99/month, and new customers also get the benefit of its 7-day free trial.

Can I watch 'Alone Australia' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sorry Brits — no streaming platforms have picked up "Alone Australia" in the U.K. A domestic version of the show aired in 2023, but wasn't critically well received.

If you're travelling to the U.K. and wish to watch your domestic streams of "Alone Australia", then you can use a VPN to do exactly that and avoid geo-restrictions.

'Alone Australia' season 2 trailer

'Alone Australia' season 2 cast

Meet the cast of "Alone Australia" season 2:

Andreas (42), personal trainer & subsistence hunter

Chace (27), Defence Force combat engineer

Jack (55), tradesman & wild game hunter

Jason (36), youth worker

Krzysztof (39), aquaculturalist

Leanne (41), World Heritage Aboriginal Programs officer

Mike (60), resilience coach

Rick (58), survival educator & former SAS soldier

Suzan (54), wilderness adventure guide

Tamika (51), off-gridder & former police officer