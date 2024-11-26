How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2024 Final online free from anywhere – stream tonight's finale

After a chaotic season of breads, biscuits, desserts and even a trip to the ’70s, just three bakers will compete in "The Great British Bake Off" final 2024. It's time to ditch being so sweet, so here's how to watch "The Great British Bake Off" 2024 final from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'The Great British Bake Off' Final 2024, Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "The Great British Bake Off" final airs on Tuesday, November 26 at 8 p.m. GMT in the U.K. It'll land in the U.S. on Friday, November 29.

• WATCH FREE — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Netflix

• Canada — CBC Gem (release date TBC)

• Australia — Binge / Foxtel Now (release date TBC)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The early goings saw bakers dropping like Garibaldi flies as Jeff withdrew from the competition and Illiyin found her Week 2 Showstopper so dazzling she fainted. And it wasn’t just the contestants causing chaos, as Noel smashed poor Nelly’s bowl of caramel and Alison managed to fall backwards from a workbench.

But now’s the time to get serious, as our finalists battle it out to be crowned the 2024 winner of the "Great British Baking Show" final, all under the watchful eye of Paul and Prue. Christiaan has been consistently impressive throughout the series, although has never topped the Technical and only won his first Star Baker in the semi-final. Dylan has won the Technical challenge three times and received Star Baker twice, while Georgie is also a two time Star Baker and has won three Technicals.

It’s a wide open final and if this season is anything to go by, expect to see more drama before the ovens are switched off and the mixers packed away.

Ready to discover your season 15 winner? Read on to find out how to watch "The Great British Bake Off" 2024 final online and from anywhere around the world.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2024 Final free online in the U.K.

How to watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2024 Final in the U.K.

In the UK, "The Great British Bake Off" airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm GMT on Channel 4 and that's the slot you'll find the final on November 26. You can also catch up on all season 15 episodes to date, and live stream the final for FREE on the Channel 4 streaming service.

Brit abroad and don't want to miss the "Bake Off" 2024 final? Don't worry — you can use a VPN to stream it overseas just as you would back in Blighty.

Watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2024 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Great British Bake Off" should be available to viewers no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review .

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "The Great British Bake Off" 2024 final online.

Watch 'The Great British Bake Off' around the world

How to watch 'The Great British Baking Show' 2024 Final in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Know as "The Great British Baking Show" final in the U.S. thanks to a visit from the Pillsbury Dough Boy's lawyers, the cakey competition streams on Netflix, with seasons sorted under 'collection' banners. The current season 15 = 'Collection 12' in the States.

New episodes arrive just behind their U.K. debut, landing on Fridays. This means you can watch "Great British Baking Show" final 2024 on November 29.

If you're a Brit in the States for work or on vacation and prefer the show with its proper name, you can watch "Bake Off" via your usual domestic streaming services using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Baking Show' 2024 Final in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The good news for Canadian baking enthusiasts is that the "GBBS" 2024 final will stream along with the rest of the season totally free on CBC Gem, the bad news is it may be a bit of a wait.

Typically seasons land in the Spring following their U.K. airing, so we wouldn't recommend pre-heating the oven just yet.

If you are a Brit overseas in Canada looking to stream the season 15 final, you can still catch the show on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'The Great British Bake Off' 2024 online in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies are also going to have to wait for "Bake Off" season 15 to prove before they can get their hands on it. There's usually around a two month wait for new episodes once they've wrapped in Blighty, so we'd expect them in the new year.

When they do arrive, they're air on Lifestyle Food and be available to stream via Binge and Foxtel Now.

If you are a Brit Down Under for work or vacation, you can still watch the show for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about "The Great British Bake Off" 2024 Final

Who are the "GBBO" 2024 finalists? Christiaan de Vries Dutch-born Christian has had a fantastic competition, although he only received the Star Baker accolade for the first time in the semi-final. His intro from Channel 4 reads: "Born in Emmen, a small town in The Netherlands, close to the border with Germany, Christiaan studied fashion in Amsterdam and then moved to the UK seven years ago, arriving in London to work for a leading fashion brand. He is passionate about visiting modern art galleries and stately homes. He loves nurturing his veg patch and dancing away in his kitchen to his favourite pop tunes! His eye for fashion and design is definitely something he brings to his bakes, which are meticulously detailed and beautiful, as well as his love of gardening – floral scents and citrus notes are among his favourite flavours. Bread is where he finds comfort – reminding him of the age-shaped bakes his mum would make for him and his siblings on their birthdays." Dylan Bachelet Dylan has continued to impress throughout the weeks, with the 20-year-old being twice awarded Star Baker. However his semi-final was a mixed bag, coming first in the Technical but disappointing in the Signature. His intro from Channel 4 reads: "Curiosity for culture runs through Dylan’s veins and he loves to travel. He recently took a gap year travelling through Southeast Asia, exploring the food and meeting new people at every stop. He is an avid skateboarder and has a fascination for the way that ’90s PCs and vintage cars were built. With influence from his artistic mum, he has always loved to paint and will paint Japanese-inspired characters and cartoons on his t-shirts. Super-proud of his fusion roots – his mother is Indian and his father Japanese–Belgian – Dylan loves experimenting with sweet and spice in his baking. His presentation style is influenced by the beautiful Japanese bakes he tried on his travels and through following the work of French pâtissérie chefs on social media." Georgie Grasso Twice Star Baker Georgie almost threw in the towel in the semis, but a pep talk from Alison steered her through to the final. Although coming last in the Technical will be a worry. Her intro from Channel 4 reads: "Georgie’s love of food, and particularly of baking, is firmly embedded in her Italian roots and in the days she spent cooking with her Nonna Rosa. Georgie is a nature-loving forager, who takes inspiration from the food growing in the fields and hedgerows around her, as well as the abundance in her garden and the discoveries she has made on her travels. She is a self-proclaimed cannoli connoisseur! Along with a husband and three children at home in their Welsh farmhouse, Georgie has ten chickens, two ducks, two dogs and a cat. She has an impressive collection of crockery and tableware (to the point of obsession) and loves to sing in her kitchen – musicals, and especially 'The Phantom of the Opera', are a favourite."

Where is "The Great British Bake Off" final filmed? The home of "The Great British Bake Off" tent has varied over the years, but currently all the baking action takes place in Welford Park Estate in Berkshire, as it has since 2014 (excluding short-term relocation as a result of the pandemic). The show is shot there over a ten-week period each year and fans can even stay in one of the estate's holiday cottages.

More from Tom's Guide