How to watch 'Reel Stories: Shania Twain' online and from anywhere

After artists like Dave Grohl, Kylie, Pet Shop Boys, and Sting who have all told their "Reel Stories", it's the turn of Shania Twain – just before her debut on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

Here's how to watch "Reel Stories: Shania Twain" from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Reel Stories: Shania Twain' dates, channel, start time "Reel Stories: Shania Twain" premieres on BBC Two on Saturday, June 22 at 9.20 p.m. BST (4:20 p.m. ET / 1:20 p.m. PT).

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K)

Shania Twain had enough hard time in her young life to make Country music a perfect home. She's conquered stage fright, grieved the loss of her mother and step-father in a car crash in 1987, worked as a performer to support her siblings whilst living in a cabin she built herself, and then finally tasted success.

From there, to a career-threatening battle with Lyme disease, and back again; Las Vegas residency, Coachella with Harry Stiles in 2023 and now the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and 100 million record sales – it's definitely a story you don't want to miss. In fact, we'll be amazed if it doesn't impress you, much.

Read on for our guide to everything you need to know on where to watch "Reel Stories: Shania Twain" online and potentially for free.

Watch 'Reel Stories: Shania Twain' free online

"Reel Stories: Shania Twain" is streaming for FREE on BBC iPlayer from Saturday, June 22. Brit abroad? You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Reel Stories: Shania Twain' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Reel Stories: Shania Twain" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch "Reel Stories: Shania Twain".

Watch 'Reel Stories: Shania Twain' by country

Can I watch 'Reel Stories: Shania Twain' online in the U.S., Canada and the rest of the world?

Unfortunately "Reel Stories: Shania Twain" is not yet available in the U.S., Canada or the rest of the world but Brits in the States, or elsewhere, for work or on vacation can watch the new show online with a VPN such as NordVPN. Choose U.K. and go to BBC iPlayer.

What are Shania Twain's biggest selling singles to date? 1. THAT DON'T IMPRESS ME MUCH (1999) 2. MAN I FEEL LIKE A WOMAN (1999) 3. YOU'RE STILL THE ONE (1998) 4. FROM THIS MOMENT ON (1998) 5. WHITE CHRISTMAS (w/ MICHAEL BUBLE) (2004) 6. I'M GONNA GETCHA GOOD (2002) 7. DON'T BE STUPID (YOU KNOW I LOVE YOU) (2000) 8. FOREVER AND FOR ALWAYS (2003) 9. ANY MAN OF MINE (1995) 10. KA-CHING (2003) 11. WHEN (1998) 12. HONEY I'M HOME (2004) 13. WHOSE BED HAVE YOUR BOOTS BEEN UNDER? (2004) 14. UP (2004) 15. YOU'VE GOT A WAY (2004) 16. COME ON OVER (2004) 17. LIFE'S ABOUT TO GET GOOD (2017) 18. PARTY FOR TWO (Ft. MARK MCGRATH) (2004) 19. LOVE GETS ME EVERY TIME (2004) 20. THANK YOU BABY (2003)

Who else has played the iconic Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury? It's quite a list and includes: The Rolling Stones, Radiohead, Oasis, Jay-Z, Franz Ferdinand, U2, The Prodigy, Joan Baez, Pulp, Tom Jones, Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash, Gorillaz, Dizzee Rascal, Paul Weller, Peter Gabriel, Van Morrisson, Bjork, PJ Harvey, English National Opera, REM, Coldplay, Robbie Williams, Beyonce, Willie Nelson, Metallica, Bruce Springsteen, Pet Shop Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Morrissey, Paul McCartney, Scissor Sisters, Tony Bennet, Roger Water’s Pink Floyd, Kings of Leon, The Reverand Al Greene, Rod Stewart, Jimmy Cliff, Dolly Parton, David Bowie, White Stripes, Dame Shirley Bassey, Arctic Monkeys, The Who, Brian Wilson and many many more.