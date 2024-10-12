How to watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2024 online: live stream the horror movie and TV ceremony from anywhere

The ghoulishly great Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2024 are in town! Broadcast live on Sunday, October 13 – now officially the second scariest date in the calendar. These Oscars of the horror genre are guaranteed to get macabre movie and terrifying TV enthusiasts all revved up as they recognises the bloody-thirsty best.

Feeling brave? Then read on below as we explain how to watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2024 online and stream the ceremony on Shudder from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2024 online: channel, start time, and streaming options The Fangoria Chainsaw Awards air live on Sunday, October 13, from 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. (Mon.) and is available to stream from Monday on-demand. • U.S. – on Shudder with 7-day free trial • Rest of the World — Shudder (incl. CA, UK) • Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

Host David Dastmalchian is joined by a plethora of brilliant guest presenters who’ll be helping to distribute those coveted chainsaw trophies. The films nominated represent the best chillers and thrillers released in the 18 months since January 2023.

“The First Omen” and “Evil Dead Rise” lead the demonic charge. Gory vampire comedy “Abigail” and Jane Schoenbrun’s “I Saw The TV Glow” boast nods in multiple categories too. Meanwhile, in the world of TV, acclaimed survival horrors like HBO’s “The Last of Us” and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” are battling it out for the title of Best Television series.

Read on for our guide detailing everything to know about how to watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2024 online, no matter where you are.

How to watch the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2024 online in the U.S., U.K, and beyond

(Image credit: Shudder)

Viewers worldwide can watch the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2024 online, exclusively on horror streamer Shudder. The ceremony will air live on Sunday, October 13 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, before it's made available to stream on-demand from Monday.

For those wanting to stream live, you’ll need to navigate to Shudder TV and select the “It Came From” channel. NB: you can’t do this if you purchased Shudder as an Amazon Prime add-on channel.

New Shudder members can enjoy a 7-day free trial of the service too. When that expires, regular payments will depend on your location and what plan you select, as detailed here:

Unlike many other platforms, there are no adverts, and subscribers can watch Shudder content on devices including Android and Apple mobile devices, Amazon Fire devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TVs (2018 or newer), and of course through the platform’s website on a desktop computer or laptop.

How to watch Fangoria Chainsaw Awards online from anywhere with a VPN

If the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards aren’t streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K., and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Shudder, for example — and watch the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards online from wherever you are in the world.

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards Categories and Nominees

We've provided a select few categories and listed those nominated for the big blood-spattered award. The curious among you can find the complete list of categories here.

Best Wide Movie Release

“Abigail”

“Evil Dead Rise”

“The First Omen”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Infinity Pool”

“Late Night with the Devil”

“M3GAN”

“Satanic Hispanics”

“Talk to Me”

“When Evil Lurks”

Click to read the full nominees for the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2024▼ Best Director Brandon Cronenberg, “Infinity Pool”

Lee Cronin, “Evil Dead Rise”

Danny and Michael Philippou, “Talk to Me”

Demián Rugna, “When Evil Lurks”

Arkasha Stevenson, “The First Omen” Best Lead Performance Tobin Bell, “Saw X”

David Dastmalchian, “Late Night with the Devil”

Kaitlyn Dever, “No One Will Save You”

Nell Tiger Free, “The First Omen”

Kathryn Newton, “Lisa Frankenstein”

Lupita Nyong’o, “A Quiet Place: Day One”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Lily Sullivan, “Evil Dead Rise”

Sydney Sweeny, “Immaculate”

Sophie Wilde, “Talk to Me” Best Limited Release Movie “Cobweb”

“Enys Men”

“I Saw the TV Glow”

“The Outwaters”

“Suitable Flesh” Best Streaming Premiere “No One Will Save You”

“Sick”

“Totally Killer”

“V/H/S/85”

“Where the Devil Roams” Best Television Series “Chucky”

“The Fall of the House of Usher”

“Interview with the Vampire”

“The Last of Us”

“Yellowjackets” Best Creature FX “Evil Dead Rise”, Adam Johansen and Damian Martin, Odd Studio

“Five Nights at Freddy’s”, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop

“Infested”, Thierry Onillon and Léo Ewald

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”, Göran Lundström

“M3GAN”, Adrien Morot and Kathy Tse, Morot FX Studios

When do the 2024 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards start? The Fangoria Chainsaw Awards will kick off on Sunday, October 13 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. If you miss the live broadcast, viewers can stream the show on Shudder the next day.

Where can I watch the 2024 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards? Shudder will be the exclusive streaming home for this year’s Fangoria Chainsaw Awards. The horror streaming specialist is available in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. But if you’re out of the country when the awards ceremony airs, a VPN will let you connect to your usual services no matter where you’re located.

Who is hosting the 2024 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards? David Dastmalchian, “The Suicide Squad” star, that’s who. The actor, writer and producer is back for his fourth subsequent stint hosting Fangoria’s premiere award show – and he’s nominated for a trophy this year, too, for Best Lead Performance in “Late Night with the Devil.”

Who will present at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2024? Fede Alvarez (director, “Alien: Romulus”)

Johnny Berchtold (actor, “The Passenger”)

Alejandro Brugués (director, “The Inheritance”)

Michael Carbonaro (star, “The Carbonaro Effect”)

Spencer Charnas (singer, “Ice Nine Kills”)

Peaches Christ (co-host, “Midnight Mass” podcast)

Akela Cooper (writer, “Malignant”)

Catherine Corcoran (actor, “Terrifer”)

Thomas Dekker (actor, “Swimming with Sharks”)

Dane DiLiegro (actor, “Prey”)

Tananarive Due (author, “The Reformatory”)

Larry Fessenden (director, “Blackout”)

Alec Gillis (special effects supervisor, “Alien: Romulus”)

Brea Grant (director, “12 Hour Shift”)

Gigi Saul Guerrero (director, “Satanic Hispanics”)

James A. Janisse (co-host/producer, “The Kill Count”)

Lauren LaVera (actor, “Terrifier 3”)

Alice Maio Mackay (director, “T Blockers”)

Madeleine McGraw (actor, “The Black Phone”)

Phil Nobile Jr. (editor-in-chief, FANGORIA Magazine)

Dewayne Perkins (actor/co-writer, “The Blackening”)

Biqtch Puddin’ (performer, “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula”)

Chelsea Rebecca (co-host/producer, “The Kill Count”)

Felissa Rose (actor, “Sleepaway Camp”)

Tiffany Shepis (actor, “Star Trek: Picard”)

Skeet Ulrich (actor, “Scream”)

Lachlan Watson (actor, “Chucky”)

Throb Zombie (performer, “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula”)

More from Tom's Guide