How to watch 'Celebrity Gladiators' 2025 online — stream the New Year's Day special from anywhere

Rob "Beaver" Beckett, Ellie "Hernia" Taylor, Joel "Inhaler" Dommett and Louise "Chaotic Tortoise" Minchin take on the Gladiators in this hour-long festive special of the smash-hit show, and there's only one question on everyone's minds: will Viper ever win a head-to-head?

Here's how to watch "Celebrity Gladiators" 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

"Celebrity Gladiators" 2025 dates, time, channel "Celebrity Gladiators" airs for free in the U.K. on Wednesday, January 1 at 6 p.m. GMT on BBC One.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

The "Gladiators" reboot went so well it even rehabilitated the reputation of former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg. We won't even begrudge his inability to hold rhythm for a basic 3, 2, 1 countdown, purely because he delivers the late John Anderson's "Contender, ready! Gladiator, ready!" so perfectly.

"The Masked Singer" presenter Joel certainly looks the part, but we'll soon find out if all of those muscles are for real or just for show. Comedian and "Ted Lasso" actor Ellie just wants to impress her daughter, former news anchor Louise may be 56, but she's a keen triathlete and thrill-seeker, while comedian Rob reckons he might have the mass to hold his own in some of the contact events, like Duel, The Ring or Powerball.

Giant may think differently. He, along with Fury, Legend, Diamond, Nitro, Dynamite and Steel, were the standout stars of the first season, which will get a follow-up in January 2025. Read on as we explain how to watch "Celebrity Gladiators" 2025 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Celebrity Gladiators' 2025 free online

"Celebrity Gladiators" will air on BBC One on Wednesday, January 1 at 6 p.m. GMT. It will also be available to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. Both BBC One and BBC iPlayer are free with a valid TV licence. You don't have to miss out if you're a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Celebrity Gladiators' 2025 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Celebrity Gladiators" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you happen to be. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Celebrity Gladiators" online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Celebrity Gladiators' 2025 around the world

Can I watch 'Celebrity Gladiators' in the U.S.?

There are currently no plans to air "Celebrity Gladiators" in the U.S. but if you are a Brit across the pond for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Celebrity Gladiators' in Canada?

There's no confirmed broadcast slot for "Celebrity Gladiators" in Canada yet, but if you're you're usually based in the U.K. but are visiting Canada, you can still catch the fun by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Celebrity Gladiators' in Australia?

Similarly, there are currently no plans to air "Celebrity Gladiators" — the British version at least — in Australia, but if you're Down Under from the U.K., you can catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

