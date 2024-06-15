watch Whittaker vs Arenyeka live stream boxing 2024

The Ben Whittaker vs Ezra Arenyeka live stream promises to be explosive as two unbeaten fighters clash at Selhurst Park for the vacant IBF International light heavyweight title. The flashy Brit is seen as the overwhelming favorite but with 10 KOs in 12 fights, the ‘African King’ is a dangerous prospect.

It should be a fascinating bout so read on below to find out how you can watch Whittaker vs Arenyeka live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

After an outstanding amateur career that culminated in winning silver at the Tokyo Olympics, Whittaker has taken the pro game by storm. ‘The Surgeon’ has won all seven of his contests and has drawn admirers – and haters – from around the world courtesy of some eye-catching performances.

Videos of his victory against Khalid Graidia garnered over 58 million views thanks to a combination of his lightning-quick reactions and showboating antics. Some claim he was disrespectful but what is undeniable is his talent inside the squared circle. Now the 27-year-old will aim to show he is main event material when he features on the undercard as Chris Billam-Smith defends his WBO cruiserweight title against the powerful Richard Riakporhe.

While Whittaker is full of confidence, Arenyeka has amassed an impressive record and certainly carries plenty of power. The Nigerian is used to being on the road and has already secured victories in Ghana, the Netherlands and Colombia.

Below, we'll show you how to watch Whittaker vs Arenyeka live streams from anywhere. Plus, we’ll provide details on the undercard and the latest odds.

Can I watch Whittaker vs Arenyeka for free? Yes. Boxing fans in Australia can watch the big fight with this TrillerTV+ 7-day free trial. That includes Whittaker vs Arenyeka plus the headline bout, Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe. Traveling outside Australia? You'll need a VPN to watch Triller TV+ from overseas. Details below...

Whittaker vs Arenyeka live streams by country

How to watch the Whittaker vs Arenyeka live stream in the U.S.

For boxing fans in the U.S., the 2024 Whittaker vs Arenyeka fight is available via Peacock, NBC's streaming service. It is the latest Ben Shalom BOXXER promotional deal with the streaming service.

To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you’re traveling outside the U.S. but don't want to miss the fight, you can still watch your usual Whittaker vs Arenyeka live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Whittaker vs Arenyeka live streams in the U.K.

Good news, big fight fans in the U.K., you can watch Whittaker vs Arenyeka on Sky Sports. If you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The fight card will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Whittaker vs Arenyeka online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Whittaker vs Arenyeka live streams in other countries

The Whittaker vs Arenyeka live stream will be broadcast live in more than 150 countries but perhaps the best deal is via TrillerTV+ (7-day free trial).

This means new customers in countries such as Australia can watch the entire fight card, including the headline event of Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe for the WBO Cruiserweight World Championship for free. Plans start at $7.99 after the free trial.

To watch the fight on TrillerTV+ you will have to check to see whether it is available in your region.

Again, you'll need a good streaming VPN to watch your usual stream when traveling overseas.

Whittaker vs Arenyeka tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ben Whittaker Ezra Arenyeka Nationality U.K. Nigeria Date of birth June 6, 1997 August 16, 1995 Height 6' 3" NA Total fights 7 12 Record 7-0 (5 KOs) 12-0 (10 KOs)

Whittaker vs Arenyeka fight card

Who is on the Whittaker vs Arenyeka card? There's a stacked card that also includes Chris Billam-Smith taking on Richard Riakporhe for the WBO Cruiserweight World Championship in the main event. Full fight card:

- Chris Billam-Smith vs. Richard Riakporhe; WBO cruiserweight title

- Isaac Chamberlain vs. Jack Massey; Commonwealth and vacant EBU cruiserweight titles

- Ben Whittaker vs. Ezra Arenyeka; vacant WBA Gold world light heavyweight title

- Dan Anzeez vs. Hrvoje Sep; Light heavyweight

- Francesca Hennessy vs. Dorota Norek; Bantamweight

- Devorn Miller vs. Edwin Mosquera; Cruiserweight

- Mitchells Frearson vs. TBA; Middleweight

Ben Whittaker vs Ezra Arenyeka odds

Unsurprisingly, given his growing reputation and incredible amateur record, Whittaker is the favorite to win with DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -4000.

How many Instagram followers does Ben Whittaker have? British boxer Ben Whittaker (@BenWhittaker) has 2M followers on Instagram. The highlight reel of his February win over Khalid Graidia has amassed over 2.7M likes and 58M views. "I've been doing this style since I was a kid and out of nowhere my socials all went crazy," Whittaker told BBC Sport in June 2024.