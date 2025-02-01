WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live stream: How to watch wrestling online, start time, match card, TV channel

Not only does the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live stream have two hugely anticipated Rumble matches, but this latest WWE Premium Live Event also has a couple of title matches that could well steal the show. Here's how to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 online and on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 start time and date • Date: Saturday, February 1

• Start time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• RoW — Watch on Netflix

While the WWE Royal Rumble has been a January staple since it made its televised debut in 1988, this year sees this hugely popular Premium Live Event pushed slightly back to February.

WrestleMania may rightly be promoted as the biggest event on the pro wrestling calendar, and the company's Saudi Arabia shows might generate massive revenue for WWE, but for many wrestling fans, the most hotly anticipated day of the year is when the Royal Rumble rolls around.

For the men and women of WWE, a win in the Royal Rumble gets them a shot at the championship of their choice at WrestleMania, giving that person the chance to take their career to a whole other level or to truly cement their legacy as one of the all-time greats.

Away from those Rumble matches themselves, this year's Royal Rumble PLE also has a couple of titles on the line, with undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending against Kevin Owens in a ladder match, and the Motor City Machine Guns challenging #DIY for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

With that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live streams online and on TV around the world.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live streams from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and Netflix is now the standard around the world, WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live stream in the U.S.

WWE Pemium Live Events like WWE Royal Rumble 2025 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

How to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live streams in U.K., Canada and Australia

For wrestling fans in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and various other countries outside of the United States, they can watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 live on Netflix, the new home of WWE around the world.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 card, predictions and storylines

Two Out Of Three Falls WWE Tag Team Championship Match: #DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin)

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Emanating from Indianapolis, Indiana's Lucas Oil Stadium – the home of the Indiana Colts NFL team – WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is shaping up to be a special, special show.

Where the men's Royal Rumble is concerned, so many major names have already declared themselves for that match, from Roman Reigns to CM Punk, to John Cena, to Seth Rollins, to Drew McIntyre, and many, many more. As for the women's Royal Rumble, that, too, has a bunch of top stars confirmed; top stars like IYO SKY, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Nia Jax, not to mention plenty of speculation surrounding appearances from Becky Lynch and Jordynne Grace.

The Royal Rumble matches themselves are so often the main selling point of this fan-favorite Premium Live Event, but there are also two highly personal championship bouts on the Rumble card. For Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, his heated rivalry with former friend Kevin Owens sees the two once again going to war, this time in a ladder match. Of course, KO attacked Cody after the Bad Blood PLE in October, with the Canadian angered by how Rhodes was prepared to team with Roman Reigns. Since then, Owens and Rhodes have operated on an 'on sight' basis when it comes to attacking the other, and all of that comes to a head at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

As for the other title match scheduled for the Royal Rumble, that likewise hinges on friends who've become enemies, as Motor City Machine Guns have the chance to reclaim the WWE Tag Team Championships from #DIY. In particular, MCMG's Alex Shelley and #DIY's Johnny Gargano were close friends, with Shelley helping to train Gargano during the early days of Johnny Wrestling's career. However, that relationship was thrown out of the window by Johnny when he and Tommaso Ciampa cheated to beat the Machine Guns for those WWE Tag Team Titles earlier this year. Adding some extra spice to this rematch, #DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns will take place under a two-out-of-three-falls match at the Rumble.

