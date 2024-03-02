WSL: Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream — How to watch game online

Watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream to see if Spurs can do the double over their north London rivals.

This is set to be an enticing WSL North London derby. There was a shock result last time these sides met, so we should be in for an exciting game. Luckily, it's easy to watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live stream from anywhere using a VPN – potentially for FREE!

Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream, Date, Time, Channels Arsenal vs Tottenham live streams are available on Sunday, March 3.

► Time: 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 p.m. AEDT

►FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (UK); TVNZ Plus (New Zealand)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

A neat Martha Thomas finish gave Spurs their first-ever victory over Arsenal in the reverse fixture and the home side will be out for revenge this time around. They come into the game following a 3-1 victory over Man Utd last time out. Recent defeats to both West Ham and Man City suggest the Gunners are not quite at their emphatic best this season but a win would be a huge boost to their title challenge.

Tottenham Hotspur Women may have enjoyed that historic win against their North London neighbours, but their form has been poor since. They concede too many cheap goals and have not yet found a way to have Thomas and the fit again Beth England in the side together effectively. Loanee Grace Clinton put on great displays when making her debut for the Lionesses and will have to be at her best for this one.

Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women will take place at a packed-out Emirates Stadium with the home fans set to roar their side to victory. If you can't make it, read on to find out how to watch it from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham for free

Soccer fans in England can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. Fans in New Zealand are also lucky because the game is going to be streamed for FREE on TVNZ Plus.

But what if you live in England or New Zealand but aren't at home to watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham from abroad

How to watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your usual coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your own home.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus. Try Express VPN 100% risk free!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, TVNZ+ or another service to watch the game.

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live stream on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads with the Paramount Plus and Showtime plan. Luckily, there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. For $11.99 per month, get ad-free access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. You also get access to live streams of your local CBS channel and the Showtime catalog.

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live stream in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of Arsenal vs Tottenham in the WSL without spending a penny.

The full game will be broadcast live on BBC Two, with an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream available on BBC iPlayer. That means you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee. (You will need a valid UK TV Licence to watch the game, however.)

You can also stream many WSL matches for free via the FA Player. However, Arsenal vs Tottenham is not one of those matches.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch Arsenal vs Tottenham on Sportsnet and the broadcaster's SN Now streaming service.

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There's also an annual subscription that works out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet but aren't at home right now, you can still watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 men's Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Watch Arsenal vs Tottenham in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch an Arsenal vs Tottenham WSL live stream in New Zealand

TVNZ is showing Arsenal vs Tottenham for FREE in New Zealand, with kick off set for at 1.30am NZDT on Monday, March 4. That means you can live stream Arsenal vs Tottenham Women on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use.