Venezuela vs Argentina live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier

The Venezuela vs Argentina live stream promises to be a fascinating contest as South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup reaches the midway stage. Better yet, Lionel Messi is back for the Albiceleste – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Venezuela vs Argentina live stream, date, time and channels The Venezuela vs Argentina live stream will take place on Thursday October 10.

• Time: 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEST (Oct. 11)

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Fanatiz

Watch anywhere

Venezuela have perhaps never had a better chance to qualify for the World Cup. The Vinotinto currently occupy the sixth, and final, sport for the 2026 jamboree and are level on points (10) with continental giants Brazil. The Copa America quarter-finalists have beaten Chile and Paraguay already in qualifying, while manager Argentine boss Sergio Batista will face the country of his birth determined to cause an upset. In-form striker and captain Salomon Rondon will provide the main goal threat.

Argentina top the group but will be looking to get back on track after a 2-1 defeat to second-placed Colombia. The reigning world and South American champions will welcome back talismanic captain Lionel Messi, who missed the previous round of fixtures. Paulo Dybala, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Alejandro Garnacho are all late withdrawals from Lionel Scaloni's squad, while goalkeeper Emi Martinez serves a two-match ban after his antics against Colombia a month ago.

Make sure you know how to watch Venezuela vs Argentina live streams from anywhere.

How to watch Venezuela vs Argentina for free

There are two ways you can watch a Venezuela vs Argentina live stream for FREE, if you're lucky enough to live in Australia or Colombia.

If you're currently Down Under, you can catch the action via the SBS On Demand service from SBS On Demand in Australia.

Meanwhile, those in Colombia can watch for free on Caracol Play.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Venezuela vs Argentina from anywhere

If you're not in your home country for Venezuela vs Argentina and are unable to live stream the game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

How to watch Venezuela vs Argentina in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. who want to catch all the Venezuela vs Argentina action can watch on Fanatiz via one of the streaming platform's PPV packages, just for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers matchdays 9 and 10.

The first option gets you access to Venezuela vs Argentina (Oct. 10) and Paraguay vs Venezuela (Oct. 15), plus one free month's access to the Fanatiz Front-Row plan, which includes Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and plenty more. It costs $49.99.

The second, which will set you back $99.99, gives you everything listed above, plus plenty more 2026 World Cup qualifiers from matchdays 9 and 10. That includes Bolivia vs Colombia and Chile vs Brazil (Oct. 10) and Uruguay vs Ecuador (Oct.15), but unfortunately not Argentina vs Bolivia and Brazil vs Peru (both Oct. 15).

If you already have a Fanatiz account, unfortunately, you will still have to shell out for one of the aforementioned PPV packages to watch Venezuela vs Argentina.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch an Venezuela vs Argentina by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can you watch Venezuela vs Argentina in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At the time of press, there was no official announcement over the U.K. broadcaster for Venezuela vs Argentina.

It seems, though, that it is possible to get access to the Fanatiz PPV for €16.99 for the Venezuela-only option and €29.99 for the all-inclusive option.

If you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Venezuela vs Argentina in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fanatiz is also the place to go for the Venezuela vs Argentina action in Canada.

The PPV prices are set to be the same as in the U.S. That means $49.99 for the Venezuela-only package and $99.99 for the all-inclusive option.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Venezuela vs Argentina online in Australia

(Image credit: free)

As we've outlined earlier in the article, you can watch Venezuela vs Argentina for FREE in Australia. Go to SBS On Demand to catch all the action.

If you're in Australia and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can you watch Venezuela vs Argentina in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there are no listings for Venezuela vs Argentina in New Zealand at the time of writing but we'll keep you updated if the broadcast rights get picked up.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

