India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2024 live stream: How to watch cricket online from Bangalore

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test begins what should be a fascinating three-match series between these two great cricketing nations – and you can watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

The Men in Blue are always a potent threat at home and they are in great form, winning all five of their last completed Tests. The hosts only need a few wins to guarantee their place in the World Test Championships. Meanwhile, the Black Caps, have lost four in a row. The weather could well play a large factor in this game, with rain expected. That means both interruptions and a potentially damp pitch.

Indian batter Shubman Gill is going to sit this game out after complaining of neck and back pain. He is replaced by Sarfaraz Khan. This may also require a shifting of the order, with Virat Kohli amongst those who could move up to three. Tom Latham will lead the side.

Here's how to watch every ball of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test live stream from anywhere.

Lucky fans in India can watch the India vs New Zealand Test series for free via the JioCinema app.

Traveling outside of India? Watch your usual stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2024 live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Watch India vs New Zealand 2024 live streams from $10 a month. Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the India vs New Zealand series live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

TNT Sports hosts the India vs New Zealand 1st test live stream in the U.K. It is also the home of a number of Premier League and Champions League football matches.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus Premium (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place. Or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual India vs New Zealand live stream by using a VPN service.

The 2024 India vs New Zealand test series will be televised on India's Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels and streamed live on the Jio Cinema app.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can use a VPN service to follow the cricket.

Kiwis can access an India vs New Zealand live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Prefer to watch on TV? This game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 1. The service is also the home of Premier League football in the country

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.

In Australia, you can watch India vs New Zealand on Fox Cricket 501 with play starting each afternoon at 3 p.m. AEDT.

If you don't have Fox, try sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports with monthly rolling plans starting from $25 (after a 7-day free trial).

Away from home Down Under? You can still access your usual service by using a VPN service.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c/wk), Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Michael Bracewell (1st Test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd Test only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young