Benavidez vs Morrell live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card, odds

The David Benavidez vs David Morrell fight for the former's interim WBC and the latter's WBA regular light heavyweight titles features two unbeaten boxers with a rivalry that's been simmering for years. There's genuine beef between the pair, whose differing styles should make for a cracking contest.

It's going to be a fascinating contest — and you can watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Benavidez vs Morrell live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

► Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

► Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Feb. 2) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Feb. 2)

► Ringwalks: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT (Feb. 2) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Feb. 2)

• U.S. / RoW — Amazon Prime Video PPV / PPV.com

• U.K. — Amazon Prime Video PPV

Watch anywhere

Benavidez got so sick of waiting for Canelo Alvarez to grant him a super middleweight world title shot – he spent two years as WBC mandatory – that the Mexican Monster (from Phoenix, Arizona) moved up to light heavyweight last year. A unanimous decision against Oleksandr Gvozdyk gave the 28-year-old the rounds he needed at 175lbs, especially his natural free-flowing style in throwing punches in bunches.

Morrell knows what's at stake as he defends his WBA regular strap, won against Radivoje Kalajdzic last August – a shot at the winner of Dimitri Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev for the undisputed light heavyweight title. The southpaw fights behind a traditional guard and has tried to ruffle a few feathers in the build-up with some trash talk and chat of Benavidez avoiding him – somewhat rich given Benavidez's attempts to fight Canelo.

Benavidez has that little bit more grade in beating Demtrius Andrade and Caleb Plant, but there's dynamite in Morrell's fists if he can unleash it. Expect fireworks.

Below, we'll show you how to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams from anywhere — in the U.S. or abroad. Plus, we analyse a stacked undercard that features former undisputed super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton's rematch with Brandon Figueroa.

Watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching boxing on your regular subscription?

Benavidez vs Morrell live streams by country

How to watch the Benavidez vs Morrell live stream in the U.S.



For boxing fans in the U.S., the Benavidev vs Morrell fight is available via Amazon Prime Video PPV for $79.95. It is the latest in the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) promotional deal with the streaming service after the promoter's previous deal with Showtime Boxing lapsed. Plenty of the old Showtime faces have made the switch, so you'll be in good hands.

Unfortunately, if you already have an Amazon Prime membership ($14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually) or subscribe only to Prime Video ($8.99 per month), there's no discount to access the PPV fight.

The Benavidez vs Morrell fight is also available on PPV.com for $79.95.

If you're outside the U.S. but don't want to miss the fight, you can still watch the Benavidez vs Morrell live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams in the U.K.

Good news, big fight fans in the U.K., you can also livestream the Benavidez vs Morrell bout on Amazon Prime Video PPV platform. Better still, it's one of the cheaper options around.

For boxing fans in Blighty, it'll set you back £19.99 to watch the Benavidez vs Morrell main event and a packed undercard. Unfortunately, like in the States, there's no discount if you already have Amazon Prime memberships.

Benavidez vs Morrell ringwalks are expected at 4 a.m. GMT early on Sunday morning.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Benavidez vs Morrell online, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

Can you watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams in Canada?

The Benavidez vs Morrell big fight live stream in the great white north will be shown on Amazon Prime PPV. The price again in Canada is $79.95.

Away from Canada on vacation right now? Use a VPN service to access your regular live stream from home without being geo-blocked.

How to watch Benavidez vs Morrell live streams in Australia



Kayo Sports | Benavidez vs Morrell | AU$49.95

Kayo Sports | Benavidez vs Morrell | AU$49.95

The Benavidez vs Morrell card is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. AEDT on Sunday, February 2, with the main event expected to start around 12 p.m. AEDT. The Benavidez vs Morrell fight will be shown as a pay-per-view event on Kayo Sports, but you don't have to be a subscriber to watch the bout — anyone can order it for AU$49.95. (If you are interested in taking up a subscription, the basic tier on Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25 per month. There's no lock-in contract, so you're free to cancel anytime.)

Benavidez vs Morrell tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 David Benavidez David Morrell Nationality U.S. Cuba Date of birth December 17th, 1996 January 18th, 1998 Height 6' 0' 6' 1" Reach 74" 77" Total fights 29 11 Record 29-0 (24 KOs) 11-0 (9 KOs)

Benavidez vs Morrell fight card

Who is on the Benavidez vs Morrell card? There's plenty on the David Benavidez vs David Morrell undercard to whet the appetite for the main event. Principally is the WBC featherweight world title fight rematch between Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton. Fulton won the first bout at super bantamweight, so will it be revenge or repeat up at 126lbs? Also on the undercard is Issac Cruz vs Angel Fierro, plus Mirco Cuello vs Christian Olivo for the WBA interim featherweight title.

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell ; Light heavyweight, for WBA (Regular) and WBC interim titles

; Light heavyweight, for WBA (Regular) and WBC interim titles Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton ; Featherweight, for the WBC title

; Featherweight, for the WBC title Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro ; Light welterweight

; Light welterweight Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario ; Super middleweight

; Super middleweight Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo; Featherweight, for the WBA interim title

David Benavidez vs David Morrell odds

Benavidez is a narrow favorite to win with DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -190. Morrell is +155 to win.

