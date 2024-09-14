Canelo vs Berlanga live stream: How to watch boxing online and on TV

The Saul Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga live stream promises to be a fascinating contest as reigning WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo aims to successfully defend his titles against a dangerous opponent — you can watch from anywhere with a VPN and for free in Mexico.

Canelo vs Berlanga live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, September 14

► Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Sep. 15) / 10 a.m. AEST (Sep. 15)

► Alvarez vs Berlanga ringwalks: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Sep. 15) / 1 p.m. AEST (Sep. 15)

Since losing at light heavyweight to Dmitrii Bivol, Alvarez has scored convincing victories over Gennadiy Golovkin, John Ryder, Jermell Charlo and Jaime Munguia. All four bouts may have gone the distance but the 34-year-old looked a class above, utlizing his superior skills and scoring numerous knockdowns.

Next on the hitlist for Canelo is Puerto Rican puncher Berlanga who made a name for himself as a knockout artist, winning his first 16 fights as a professional by KO and all in the first round. He then went the distance in his next five bouts before stopping Padraig McCrory in the sixth round last time out.

The 27-year-old clearly carries power in both hands but has never fought anyone on the level of Canelo. He’s also seemingly lost some of his knockout ability since moving up to 168ls, a weight division that Alvarez has dominated. In fact, the Mexican is undefeated at super middleweight and may well look to impose himself on his smaller opponent.

The Canelo-Berlanga fight is free to watch in Mexico. Read on to find out how to watch Canelo vs Berlanga live streams from where you are.

Can I watch Canelo vs Berlanga for FREE? Fans in Mexico can watch a FREE live stream of the Canelo fight on Azteca 7's website. Away from Mexico? Use a NordVPN to unblock your home streaming service and watch the feed from anywhere.

Canelo vs Berlanga live streams by country

How to watch Alvarez vs Berlanga live streams in the U.S.

For boxing fans in the U.S., the Alvarez vs Berlanga fight is available via Amazon Prime Video PPV for $89.95. Unfortunately, if you already have an Amazon Prime membership ($14.99 per month, or $139 per year if you pay annually) or subscribe only to Prime Video ($8.99 per month), there's no discount to access the PPV fight.

The Alvarez vs Berlanga fight is also available on DAZN PPV for $89.99.

If you’re outside the U.S. but don't want to miss the fight, you can still watch the Alvarez vs Berlanga live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Alvarez vs Berlanga live streams in the U.K.

Good news, big fight fans in the U.K., you can also livestream the Alvarez vs Berlanga bout on the DAZN PPV platform. Better still, it's one of the cheaper options around.

For boxing fans in Blighty, it'll set you back £19.99 to watch the Alvarez vs Berlanga main event and a packed undercard. DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Alvarez vs Berlanga online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Alvarez vs Berlanga live streams in Canada

The Alvarez vs Berlanga big fight live stream in the great white north will be shown on DAZN PPV. The price again in Canada is $89.99.

Away from Canada on vacation right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to access your regular live stream from home without being geo-blocked.

How to watch Alvarez vs Berlanga live streams in Australia

The Alvarez vs Berlanga big fight live stream in Australia will be shown on DAZN PPV. The price again Down Under is $69.95.

Away from Australia on vacation right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to access your regular live stream from home without being geo-blocked.

How to watch Alvarez vs Berlanga live streams in New Zealand

In New Zealand, the Alvarez vs Berlanga big fight live stream will also be shown on DAZN PPV. The price is $44.99.

Away from New Zealand on vacation right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to access your regular live stream from home without being geo-blocked.

Alvarez vs Berlanga: tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Saul Alvarez Edgar Berlanga Nationality Mexico Puerto Rico Date of birth July 18, 1990 OMay 18, 1997 Height 5' 8" 6' 1" Reach 70.5" 73" Total fights 65 22 Record 61-2-2 (39 KOs) 22-0 (17 KOs)

Alvarez vs Berlanga fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga; For Alvarez's WBC and WBO super middleweight titles

Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia; For Lara's WBA world middleweight title

Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby; Super middleweight

Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes; Super lightweight

Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro; Featherweight

