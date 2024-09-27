Sydney vs Brisbane live stream: How to watch Swans vs Lions 2024 AFL Grand Final online from anywhere

Saturday's Sydney vs Brisbane live stream is a matchup well worthy of the 2024 AFL Grand Final, pitting the minor premiers against last season's beaten finalists — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

Sydney vs Brisbane live stream, date, time and channels The Sydney vs Brisbane live stream takes place on Saturday, September 28.

Time: 0:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT (Sep. 27) / 5:30 a.m. BST / 2:30 p.m. AEST / 4:30 p.m. NZST

► FREE — 7Plus (AUS)

► U.S. — FS1 via Sling or FuboTV

► U.K. — TNT Sports

► N.Z. — Sky Sport

► Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Swans and Lions are, in fact, the two most recent AFL runners-up. Sydney were pumped by Geelong two years ago, before Brisbane lost out to Collingwood in the 2023 thriller. For anyone miffed about the premiers being decided by to two out-of-state teams from rugby league country, these two have done things the hard way.

There's no question that Sydney, led by Isaac Heeney, Errol Gulden, Chad Warner, are favorites, but that suits Brisbane down to the ground. The Lions won the sole regular-season clash between the two teams by two points, courtesy of a superb 14-point comeback in the final quarter.

Sound familiar? Brisbane overturned a 44-point deficit against GWS and a climbed out of a 25-point hole against Geelong to get here, and once Joe Daniher, Charlie Cameron and Cam Rayner get going, they can rack up points at lightning pace.

Read on to find out how to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams where you are.

Can I watch a free 2024 AFL Grand Final live stream? Yes! If you're in Australia you can watch Sydney vs Brisbane free on Channel 7 on TV and you can watch the 2024 AFL Grand Final free on the 7Plus streaming service too. It's available free and in HD quality. Aussie's abroad can use a VPN to watch 7Plus from anywhere. Full details just below.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the AFL Grand Final on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K., and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus and watch the Sydney vs Brisbane live stream.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane in the U.S.

AFL fans in the U.S. can watch Sydney vs Brisbane on FOX Sports 1 or the Fox Sports website with a valid login.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling), FS1 and FS2.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, FS1, FS2 plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Swans vs Lions live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Sydney vs Brisbane game is being shown on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport).

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Sydney vs Brisbane live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in Australia

AFL fans Down Under can watch a Sydney vs Brisbane live stream for free on Channel 7 and on the 7Plus streaming service.

You can also stream Swans vs Lions on paid service Kayo Sports.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane live streams in Canada

In Canada, Sydney vs Brisbane is being shown on TSN.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can live stream Sydney vs Brisbane on TSN Plus, which grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch the 2024 AFL Grand Final using a VPN such as NordVPN.

