McCaskill vs Price live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time, odds

Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price for the former's WBA and Ring magazine welterweight world titles has the potential to be a classic. The teak-tough American who has fought tooth and nail to reach the top, against the unbeaten 2020 Olympic gold medallist in her first world title fight — and you can watch McCaskill vs Price live streams from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

McCaskill vs Price live stream, Date, Time, Channels ► Date: Saturday, May 11

► Venue: Utilita Arena, Cardiff, Wales, U.K.

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEST (May 12)

• FREE — BBC Two Wales / BBC iPlayer

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

McCaskill has worked hard to become one of the biggest names in women's boxing. Brought up by her great aunt and her great aunt's four sons, the 39-year-old from Illinois found solace in the squared circle and has held a form of the welterweight title since 2020, as well as previous spells as the WBC and WBA super lightweight champion.

Lauren Price has seemingly been destined for stardom even before she won gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Long viewed as one of the finest Team GB prospects, the Lucky One – deciding on that nickname as a nod to her grandparents, who raised her since she was three days old – has been fast-tracked to a world title, but anyone who has watched the 29-year-old fight will understand why.

Here's everything you need to watch a McCaskill vs Price live stream from around the world, including a free option, plus the tale of the tape and expected odds.

How to watch McCaskill vs Price for FREE

If you live in Wales, then you can enjoy every single minute of Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price, as the Welsh heroine takes on the American prizefighter, without spending a penny. That's because the McCaskill vs Price will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full main event will be televised on BBC Two Wales (but not in any other region of the U.K.) with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

To ensure you're picking up the BBC Two Wales stream, make sure your location is set to Wales on iPlayer – to do this scroll to the bottom of the home page and keep your eye out for the 'Change location' drop down menu.

But what if you're usually based in Wales, but aren't at home for the McCaskill vs Price live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead, and we'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service is NordVPN.

Watch McCaskill vs Price from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your Peacock subscription?

You can still watch Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're traveling away from the U.K. and want to view your usual U.K. service, such as BBC Two Wales, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to iPlayer, as you usually would back in the U.K., and watch a McCaskill vs Price live stream.

Watch McCaskill vs Price in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can watch the McCaskill vs Price live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, which did a recent deal to show all the BOXXER shows from Sky Sports in the U.K. across the pond. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these Peacock subscriptions, you can watch a McCaskill vs Price live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected U.K. boxing shows promoted by BOXXER, Peacock has a number of Premier League 23/24 live streams, plus a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "The Office", "Suits", "Law & Order" and "Real Housewives".

Watch McCaskill vs Price in the U.K.

As we've outlined above, the Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price main event will be shown live and for free on BBC Two Wales and BBC iPlayer, but what if you're a boxing fan in the U.K. and want to watch the entire undercard on fight night, and not just the Welshwoman going for the world title?

Sky Sports is broadcasting the entire McCaskill vs Price fight night live stream – including Hughie Fury's return to the ring – in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18 per month to add those channels. The fight will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14 per month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a McCaskill vs Price live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can you watch McCaskill vs Price in Canada?

At the time of writing, unfortunately there isn't a broadcaster announced for a McCaskill vs Price live stream in Canada. We'll keep checking for any late deals that have been done, though, and update this page if we find anything.

In Canada on vacation right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to access your regular live stream from home without being geo-bloked.

Can you watch McCaskill vs Price in Australia?

Unfortunately, it's a similar case Down Under because as it stands there is no broadcaster for a McCaskill vs Price live stream in Australia.

Kayo Sports is a regular for boxing live streams, so you may want to keep an eye out closer to the fight to see if a late deal has been struck.

Remember, if you're traveling Down Under at the moment and want to catch the fight with your regular subscription from abroad, get yourself a VPN such as NordVPN to stop yourself being geo-blocked.

Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Jessica McCaskill Lauren Price Nationality U.S. U.K. Date of birth September 8, 1984 June 25, 1994 Height 5' 6" 5 5.5" Reach 69" 65" Total fights 16 6 Record 12-3-1 (5 KOs) 6-0 (1 KO)

McCaskill vs Price fight card

Jessica McCaskill (c) vs. Lauren Price for the WBA and The Ring welterweight titles

Rhys Edwards vs. Thomas Patrick Ward; Featherweights

Kane Shepherd vs. Ishmael Ellis; Super Featherweights

Hughie Fury vs. Patrick Korte; Heavyweights

Lewis Edmondson vs. Joel McIntyre; Light Heavyweights

McCaskill vs Price odds

DraftKings has the odds with the challenger Price as the favorite (-425), while defending champion McCaskill is the +310 underdog.