How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics Pro 2024: live stream cycling free online

The 2024 Bemer Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live stream brings us action from the roads around the northern German city of Hamburg on Sunday, September 8 and the start sheet is a who's who of the current world tour sprint stars.



Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Bemer Hamburg Cyclassics Pro will take place on Sunday, September 8.

► Start time: 7:15 a.m. ET / 4:15 a.m. PT / 12:15 p.m. BST / 10:15 p.m. AEDT

► FREE LIVE STREAM — NDR (Germany)

► U.S. — FloBikes

► U.K. — Discovery+

Germany’s premier bike race, the Bemer Cyclassics Pro is now a well established UCI World Tour event that the big name sprinters would love to have on their palmarès. Set on a predominantly flat course on the roads in and around the city of Hamburg the route changes each year and the distance fluctuates around the 250km mark but there are a couple of permanent fixtures that define the race. Firstly the signature climb of the Waseberg and the finish on the popular shopping street of Mönckebergstraße in the heart of the city.

The most successful rider at the event is the Italian Elia Viviani who took three back-to-back wins from 2017 – 2019 and he is back again this year to try and add a fourth. The other hot favourite to win in 2024 has be this year’s stand out sprint star Jonathan Milan (Lidl Trek) but he will face stiff competition from his principle rivals, Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Deceuninck), Tim Merlier (Soudal-Quick Step), Olav Kooji (Visma–Lease a Bike) and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché - Wanty)

There's sure to be plenty of drama throughout 2024's race so you won't want to miss any of the action.

FREE Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams

If you live in Germany, then you can look forward to a FREE Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live stream in 2024. Germany's NDR is set to serve up a free stream of this one-day UCI World Tour event.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Hamburg Cyclassics Pro coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?



















How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 Hamburg Cyclassics Pro on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.



How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams in the U.K.

Live coverage of the Bemer Hamburg Cyclassics Pro 2024 will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.



How to watch Hamburg Cyclassics Pro live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Bemer Hamburg Cyclassics Pro on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.



2024 Bemer Hamburg Cyclassics Pro Route

This year the course heads north before returning into Hamburg for the finale, where once back in the outskirts of the city it completes three small loops each time taking on the Waseberg, a 700m long ramp with gradients of up to 16%. This climb typically defines the race with either the sprinters teams nursing their leaders over the steep gradients or those without a sprint launching their attacks.

(Image credit: Bemer Hamburg Cyclassics Pro 2024)

