Florida vs Texas livestream: How to watch college football Week 11 game online from anywhere

The Florida vs. Texas livestream is a major SEC conference matchup in Week 11 of the 2024 college football season — and you can watch it tonight from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Florida vs Texas livestream, date, time and channels The Florida vs. Texas livestream is Saturday (Nov 9).

► Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 10)

• U.S. — Watch on ABC via Sling (select markets) or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 2024 college football season is winding down, and this week Texas is looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive at home against Florida. Texas is currently ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press college football poll, while Florida is 4-4 and on the outside looking in.

Not only is Texas looking to stay in the playoff hunt, but this game also has conference title game implications for the Longhorns. A win would cement a spot in the conference championship game, and a loss would put them on shaky ground. Texas is currently a 21.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Flordia, on the other hand, is playing for pride this week in Austin. The team did not live up to expectations this year and is coming off a tough 14-point loss to No. 2 Georgia. Can the Gators spoil the Longhorns' hopes this weekend, or will Texas stave off the upset and prevail at home? Tune in to find out.

Make sure you don't miss Florida vs. Texas, or any of this season's college football with our 2024 college football livestreams guide. Here's how to watch the Florida vs. Texas livestream from anywhere in the world — and potentially for free.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange is just $40/month and offers ESPN, ESPN2 and more. Sling Blue starts at just $40 (depending on location) and offers local broadcast networks like ABC (select markets), NFL Network and more. You can combine both plans for as little as $55 a month.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sling for 50% off for a limited time.

How to watch Florida vs Texas from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling and watch the Florida vs. Texas livestream.

How to watch Florida vs Texas in the US

In the U.S., the Florida vs. Texas livestream is on ABC, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 40 channels, including ABC in select markets. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and more.

If you prefer a traditional streaming service to a cable TV alternative, you can also watch Florida vs. Texas on ESPN Plus.

How to watch Florida vs Texas livestreams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch select college football live streams over the air for free. And since Florida vs. Texas is on ABC, you can watch it for free with an antenna.

Or, you could make your own stream, with a service such as Channel Master or Tablo, connected to your antenna and a DVR box. This allows you to broadcast the stream — either live or recorded — to a set-top box, mobile device or computer just about anywhere in the world. The cost of this method varies depending on the HD antenna you get and the service you use, but the local channels themselves are free.

How to watch Florida vs Texas livestreams in the UK

Unfortunately, U.K. fans cannot Florida vs. Texas on Sky Sports. In fact, it looks like Sky Sports isn't showing any NCAA college football this weekend.

But if you want to watch future select NCAA football games, as well as numerous other sports, you can add Sky Sports to an existing Sky subscription for £22/month.

Sky Glass is another option for watching NCAA and NFL football in the U.K. This service gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky subscription on top of that.

If you're currently an American in the U.K., and can't access Sky Sports, don't worry. You can use NordVPN to watch Florida vs. Texas abroad.

How to watch Florida vs Texas livestreams in Australia

In Australia, the Florida vs. Texas livestream will be shown on Kayo Sports. Kayo Sports gives you ESPN coverage of both college football and NFL livestreams, with a few games on offer each week. Even though this game is on ABC in the U.S., Kayo Sports will have access through its ESPN deal.

Of course, if you're in Australia, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.

How to watch Florida vs Texas livestreams in Canada

If you're in Canada, Florida vs. Texas will be on TSN2. TSN has a monopoly on college football so this is essentially your only option for watching games this season

Among the best streaming services we've tested, the only one that may offer games is Fubo, which has a pretty deep live sports selection and operates in Canada. Unfortunately, at this time we cannot confirm that Fubo will offer any college football livestreams in Canada like it does in the U.S.

Of course, if you're in Canada, you can always use NordVPN to watch your U.S. streaming services abroad.