How to watch 'Fallen' online from anywhere – Lauren Kate's romantic fantasy TV show

After a lukewarm film adaptation, Lauren Kate’s lengthy YA romantic fantasy series was begging for a TV adaptation, and Brazil’s Globoplay have delivered. Here's how to watch "Fallen" online from anywhere with a VPN .

'Fallen' release date, time and channel "Fallen" is available on to stream in New Zealand right now. Release dates for other territories are still TBC.

Take "Twilight", swap the werewolves for demons and the vampires for angels, sprinkle in a little "Harry Potter" and you’ve got yourself “Fallen”, a new TV series based on the hit six-book series.

After being blamed for the death of a local boy, Lucinda “Luce” Price (Jessica Alexander) is sent off to Sword & Cross Reform School. It’s here that she meets Daniel (Gijs Blom), who she feels instantly drawn to and who she can’t shake the feeling she’s met before. Then there’s the enigmatic Cam (Timothy Inne), who complicates things with his attempt to charm Luce, but whether his intentions are romantic or something more sinister is for viewers to discover themselves.

It wouldn’t, however, spoil proceedings to reveal that in true YA fashion, there’s a supernatural element at play here, with the show pulling from religious mythology as it unravels the character's true nature.

Ready for some steamy supernatural shenanigans? Read on to find out how to watch "Fallen" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Fallen' FREE online in New Zealand

Great news for YA fans in New Zealand: Not only are Kiwis one of the few who can already binge "Fallen", but they can do so completely free on the TVNZ+ streaming service. All episodes are available right now. You can stream "Fallen" free on TVNZ Plus from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as a Kiwi abroad. Full details on how to do that just below.

Watch 'Fallen' online and from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Fallen" on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the fantasy romance thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from New Zealand, and want to view TVNZ+, you'd select an NZ-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch "Fallen" online.

Watch 'Fallen' around the world

Can I watch 'Fallen' in the U.S., U.K., Australia or Canada?

Despite premiering back in August on Globoplay in Brazil, there's no confirmed release dates or streamers for "Fallen" in any English speaking territory outside of New Zealand.

The official "Fallen" TV series Instagram account thanks fans for their patience and says that they'll be "bringing news on further international broadcasts as soon as we can," so watch this space for more news.

For Brits, it's worth keeping an eye on Sky, as that's where the show has found a home in other European markets.

How to watch 'Fallen' in Europe

As noted above, "Fallen" is available on Sky in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, with release information for other countries yet to be confirmed.

What you need to know about the 'Fallen' TV show

'Fallen' episode guide

Episode 1: "Sword and Cross"

Episode 2: "Stolen Time"

Episode 3: "Butterfly"

Episode 4: "Outcast"

Episode 5: "The Girl from Anavarzine"

Episode 6: "In Search of an Exit"

Episode 7: "The Storm"

Episode 8: "Secrets and Shadows"

Who is in the cast of 'Fallen'? Alexander Siddig as Howson

Sarah Niles as Miriam / Sophia

Jessica Alexander as Lucinda "Luce" Price

Gijs Blom as Daniel Grigori

Timothy Innes as Cameron "Cam" Briel

Esme Kingdom as Penn

Josefine Koenig as Arriane Alter

Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness as Gabrielle "Gabbe" Givens

Lawrence Walker as Roland Sparks

Maura Bird as Molly Kane

Sam Bell as Tasha

What can new viewers expect from 'Fallen' The official synopsis from TVNZ reads: "Convicted for a crime she doesn't remember committing and haunted by mysterious visions, Luce is sent to a cult-like correctional facility high in the mountains where nothing is as it seems. Based on the bestselling novel series by Lauren Kate."