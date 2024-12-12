How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 14 online — stream 'Life Is A Promise' from anywhere, free trial

We're all familiar with the concept of a Red Wedding, and there's an inescapable sense that John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) funeral will get the same treatment in "Life Is A Promise", understood to be the final ever episode of "Yellowstone". Here's how to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 14 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 14 date, streaming info "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 14 airs on Sunday, December 15 in the U.S. and Canada. Viewers in the U.K. and Australia can tune in on Monday, December 16.

• U.S. — Paramount Network via Philo, Sling TV or Fubo

• Canada & U.K. — Paramount Plus

• AU — Stan

First, the elephant in the room. In 2023, Paramount announced that this would be the final season of the show, however, the network's billing of "Life Is A Promise" as merely a “season finale” rather than the conclusive series finale it was initially said to be has set tongues wagging.

Beth (Kelly Reilly) seemed completely taken with Kayce's (Luke Grimes) little tax avoidance scheme, but there's one unanswered question: who's the buyer? With John being eulogized as the man who did more than anybody to preserve this way of life, one candidate stands out. Taylor Sheridan's cameos as chiseled, hard-boozing, fun-loving, womanizing cowboy-businessman extraordinaire Travis Wheatley have been so beyond parody that we couldn't rule out a breakneck heroic arc.

It certainly seems Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) wouldn't stand in his way, though Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) would be a more compelling choice. As Thomas comforts a distraught Beth and Kayce, it seems Rip, Mo (Moses Brings Plenty) and Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) are preparing to raise hell, a certain car being their target. Has Jamie (Wes Bentley) run out of road?

Read on and we'll show you where to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 14 online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 14 online in the U.S.

"Yellowstone" season 5 episode 14 premieres on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, December 15 in the U.S.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can get Paramount Network on live TV streaming services like Philo (7-day FREE trial), Sling TV or Fubo.

Philo is by far the cheapest among these if you only want to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 14; it has limited channels and features but comes with a free trial. So make sure to check out our guide to the best cable TV alternatives so you can make an informed decision.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 14 online from anywhere

Just because Paramount Network isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss "Yellowstone" season 5 episode 14 if you've traveled somewhere the service isn't accessible.

With the right VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 14 online in Canada

"Yellowstone" season 5 is streaming on Paramount Plus in Canada, with episode 14 set to land on the streaming service on Sunday, December 15.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 14 online in the U.K.

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of "Yellowstone" season 5 in the U.K., with episode 14 set to arrive on Monday, December 16.

How to watch 'Yellowstone' season 5 episode 14 online in Australia

Stan is the only place to watch "Yellowstone" season 5 in Australia. Episode 14 lands on Monday, December 16.

