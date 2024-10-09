How to watch 'Curfew' online — stream the 2024 Jayne Cowie adaptation from anywhere

"Curfew", a six-part adaptation of "After Dark", Jayne Cowie's dystopian novel, sees all men subject to a nightly 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. The system seems to be working as intended, until a woman's badly beaten body is dumped in front of the Women’s Safety Centre. Here's how to watch "Curfew" online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘Curfew’ online: date and streaming options "Curfew" premieres in the U.K. on Thursday, October 10. There are 6 episodes in total.

• U.K. — Watch on Paramount+ (FREE trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Hard-boiled detective Pamela Green (Sarah Parish) is convinced that a man is responsible, but that would require him to have breached curfew by outsmarting the electronic tag system that underpins the Women’s Safety Act. However, with no evidence beyond a hunch, her superiors insist that the answer is more straightforward: the murderer must be a woman.

One thing everyone can agree on is that taking the body to the Women’s Safety Centre was a moralistic statement — the only thing is, until they can find out who was behind the murder, it remains open to interpretation, an open goal that opportunists and politicians alike won't be passing up. Is the curfew fundamentally flawed, or just not strict enough?

Also starring Mandip Gill as Sarah, a worker at the local tagging centre, and Alexandra Burke as pro-curfew teacher Helen, read on and we'll show you how to watch "Curfew" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Curfew' (2024) from anywhere

Just because "Curfew" isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss it if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't provided.

How to watch 'Curfew' online in the U.K.

"Curfew" (2024) is available to watch in the U.K. on Paramount Plus, with all six episodes set to land on Thursday, October 10.

New members are eligible for a 7-day Paramount Plus trial, which means you could watch brand-new episodes of "Curfew" free online. See below.

It's also available to watch via Plex from October 10.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923", "Lawmen: Bass Reeves", and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." Membership is £6.99 a month and new users receive a free 7-day trial.

Can I watch 'Curfew' online in the U.S.?

Can I watch 'Curfew' in Australia?

Can I watch 'Curfew' online or on TV in Canada?

'Curfew' trailer

Curfew | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

'Curfew' cast

Sarah Parish as Pamela Green

Mandip Gill as Sarah

Mitchell Robertson as Eddie

Lucy Benjamin as DCI Sue Ferguson

Larry Lamb as Rhys Holden

Alexandra Burke as Helen

Bobby Brazier as James

Anita Dobson as Janet

Mark Killeen as Steve

