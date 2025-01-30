How to watch 'Scamanda' online from anywhere

With the "Scamanda" podcast becoming Apple's most shared show of 2023, it's no surprise that the intriguing and addictive story has got the documentary treatment. How did Amanda Riley think she was ever going to get away with faking stage 3 blood cancer and banking all the money? "Scamanda" the four-part TV series attempts to answer that and other questions.

"Scamanda" premieres on ABC on Thursday, January 30 and is available to stream on Friday, January 31 on Hulu in the U.S..

Canada — CTV

Rest of the World — Disney Plus

Before the "Scamanda" podcast, it all began with a blog called "Lymphoma Can Suck It" in 2012 where Riley documented her heroic battle against an aggressive form of Hodgkin's lymphoma. The blog became popular, money started to flow in to help pay for her treatment and, as weeks to live became months and years, the deceit needed to maintain the lie that was ill became more involved (including falsifying medical records and letters from physicians).

Investigative journalist Nancy Moscatiello received an anonymous tip-off in 2019 and as she started digging, double-checking appointments etc, Riley feared the game was up and filed a harassment suit – which set off even more alarm bells. Eventually, the authorities became involved and in July 2020 the IRS filed a criminal complaint against her for engaging in "a scheme to solicit donations from individuals to help her pay for cancer treatments she never needed nor received."

Read on to see what happened next and discover the ways you can watch "Scamanda" online on streaming platforms the world over.

"Scamanda" premieres on ABC on Thursday, January 30 and is available to stream on Friday, January 31 on Hulu in the U.S. New episodes will arrive weekly, and there are four in total.

"Scamanda" premieres in Canada on CTV on Thursday, January 30.

This means that Canadians can watch episodes on CTV.ca for free for a limited time following broadcast.

"Scamanda" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. and Canada. Prices start from £7.99/AU$13.99 per month.

U.K.: Friday, February 21.

Australia: Wednesday, February 26

'Scamanda' - Episode guide

Season 01 E01 – "Stage 1: Who's Afraid of Amanda Riley?": A beautiful young mother is given a devastating cancer diagnosis. Her community and church rally around her as she inspires thousands more with a blog, bravely chronicling her journey — but is all as it seems?

A beautiful young mother is given a devastating cancer diagnosis. Her community and church rally around her as she inspires thousands more with a blog, bravely chronicling her journey — but is all as it seems? S01 E02 – "Stage 2: All About Amanda": Following an anonymous tip-off, an investigative reporter starts digging into Amanda's story.

Following an anonymous tip-off, an investigative reporter starts digging into Amanda's story. S01 E03 – "Stage 3: The Wheels of Justice": The IRS and other bodies take an active interest in Amanda's activities.

The IRS and other bodies take an active interest in Amanda's activities. S01 E04 – "Stage 4: Catch Me If You Cancer": The walls close in. Amanda sticks to her story and has her day in court.

Official 'Scamanda' trailer

Official Trailer | Scamanda | Premieres Jan. 30 on ABC - YouTube Watch On

'Scamanda' - Cast

Charlie Webster - Self

Chris Savery - Cory Riley

Rachel Leighson - Amanda C. Riley

Mia Orellano - Young Jessa

Ruby Singleton - Nancy Moscatiello

Tricia Sullivan - Lisa Berry

Eddie Martinez - San Jose Police Officer

Jen Nolan - Parishioner

'Scamanda' FAQ

Where is Amanda C. Riley now? Riley was sentenced to five years in prison in May 2022 and ordered to pay restitution for the full amount she had fraudulently received, totalling $105,513. She is currently an inmate at FMC Carswell, a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

