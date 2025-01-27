How to watch 'Paradise' online from anywhere — stream Sterling K. Brown political thriller

"Paradise" is the latest show from Dan Fogelman, the man behind "This Is Us", and takes us into the world of ex-Presidents, exclusive communities (a kind of "Paradise" presumably) populated by ultra high worth and powerful individuals and, from episode one, suddenly dead ex-Presidents. Naturally, the head of the erstwhile security detail, Agent Xavier Collins (played by Sterling K. Brown) has some explaining to do.

Here's how to watch "Paradise" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Paradise' Streams, release date The first three episodes of "Paradise" officially premiere on Hulu in the U.S. on Tuesday, January 28, but episode 1 dropped early and is streaming now.

• U.S. — Hulu / Disney Plus Bundle

• Rest of the World — Disney Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

This glimpse into the life of a secret service agent assigned to protect an ex-President is novel, if nothing else. Just how much more relaxed does the security need to be when he no longer has the top job? Not as relaxed as that provided for President Cal Bradford (James Marsden) would seem to be the answer. But this is less about Bradford and more about Agent Collins.

A father of two still grieving for his wife, he finds his charge murdered but then breaks protocol to embark upon an investigation without contacting the relevent authorities. This, understandably, places him under immediate suspicion. Is he being set-up? What is billionaire Paradise resident Samantha Redmond all about and why does she have a codename ('Sinatra')?

Read on to see the ways you can watch "Paradise" online on streaming platforms the world over.

How to watch 'Paradise' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The first three episodes of "Paradise" will be available to stream on Hulu from Tuesday, January 28 in the U.S.

Despite the advertised premiere date, episode 1 actually released early and is already available to stream. After the first three episodes, new episodes will arrive weekly.

Hulu lans start from $7.99/month, and new users can get their first 7 days absolutely free.

You can subscribe to Hulu on its own or, for even better value, you can opt for the Disney Plus bundle. The package gets you access to the entire Hulu and Disney Plus catalogs from only $9.99/month. Or you can add live sport with ESPN Plus for only five bucks more.

And for anybody in the market for a full on cable replacement, all Hulu shows are included in the provider's Hulu + Live TV package. Prices start from $76.99/month, giving you access to more than 70 premium channels, together with content from Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Away from home? Don't panic. Americans abroad who want to catch the show via their usual domestic streamer can do this by using a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Paradise' from anywhere in the world

If "Paradise" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — Hulu, for example — and watch "Paradise" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Paradise' around the world

"Paradise" will stream on Disney Plus in territories outside the U.S. with the same release date: Tuesday, January 28. New episodes will arrive weekly.

The Disney Plus price starts from CA$7.99/£7.99/AU$13.99/month.

Abroad and struggling to access Disney? A VPN should help you to access all your subscriptions form anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

'Paradise' - Cast

Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins

James Marsden as President Cal Bradford

Krys Marshall as Nicole Robinson

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha Redmond

Sarah Shahi as Gabriela Torabi

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane Driscoll

Charlie Evans

Rafael Cabrera as Malone

Richard Robichaux as Carl

Darin Toonder as Rainey

Eddie Diaz as Mike Garcia

Jon Beavers as Billy

Laith Wallschleger as Symanski

Ian Merrigan as Trent the Librarian

Verlon Roberts as Brooks

'Paradise' - Episode guide

Season 01 Episode 01 – "Wildcat Is Down": It's just another day in Paradise until Agent Xavier Collins discovers one of the world's most powerful individuals has been viciously murdered. Xavier analyses the crime scene while recalling his complex relationship with the victim.

It's just another day in Paradise until Agent Xavier Collins discovers one of the world's most powerful individuals has been viciously murdered. Xavier analyses the crime scene while recalling his complex relationship with the victim. S01 E02 - "Sinatra": Agent Xavier Collins is interrogated. Samantha Redmond (codenamed Sinatra) begins to reassure the community as she reflects on how she got to Paradise.

Agent Xavier Collins is interrogated. Samantha Redmond (codenamed Sinatra) begins to reassure the community as she reflects on how she got to Paradise. S01 E03 TBA

TBA S01 E04 TBA

TBA S01 E05 TBA

TBA S01 E06 TBA

TBA S01 E07 TBA

TBA S01 E08 TBA

'Paradise' trailer

Paradise | Second Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

More from Tom's Guide