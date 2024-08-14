How to watch 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' online and from anywhere — release date, TV channels

Rick and Morty are back…sort of. This new take on the franchise may look (and sound) a little different, but promises just as much high concept sci-fi rigamarole. Here's how to watch "Rick and Morty: The Anime" from anywhere with a VPN .

'Rick and Morty: The Anime' streaming details, TV channels, start time ► Date: "Rick and Morty: The Anime" premieres on Thursday, August 15

• U.S. — Adult Swim via Sling/Max 7-day free trial

• CAN — Adult Swim/StackTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

After five anime shorts, we now have a full ten-episodes (airing in two languages) of this twist on the twisted cartoon in store. While the characters may be familiar, “Rick and Morty: The Anime” is its own unique take. From showrunner Takashi Sano, this is a fresh reboot of the series that is not, for now at least, in canon with the OG show. Although, when a franchise is as committed to multiversal shenanigans as “Rick and Morty” is, we wouldn’t rule out a crossover in the future.

Expect fresh adventures involving a new love story for Morty, a timeline spanning mystery for Rick to solve, Space Beth and Summer taking on the Galactic Federation and the return of nemesis Tammy, aka Pheonixwoman. We’ve got an all new English language cast here too, with Joe Daniels voicing Rick and Gabriel Regojo as Morty in the dubbed version, while Youhei Tadano and Keisuke Chiba reprise their roles from the original show in Japanese.

Ready for a brand new adventure across the multiverse? Read on to find out how to watch "Rick and Morty: The Anime” online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' online in the U.S.

Episodes of "Rick and Morty: The Anime" can be streamed the day after transmission on the Max platform, starting Friday, August 16. Japanese language versions will arrive every Sunday. Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers. HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.

Episodes will premiere every Thursday at midnight ET on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim, which can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, a cable TV package or a live TV streaming platform like Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. Japanese language episodes will follow at the same time every Saturday on the channel.

Watch 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' from anywhere in the world

How to watch 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' from anywhere with a VPN

If "Rick and Morty: The Anime" isn't available where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on this show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

If "Rick and Morty: The Anime" isn't available where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on this show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 69% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Rick and Morty: The Anime" online from wherever you are in the world.

Watch 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' around the world

How to watch 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' online in Canada

In Canada, episodes will air on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim on the same schedule as the U.S.. Episodes will be available to stream the following day via the STACKTV add-on with Prime Video, which grants access to programming from Global Television, the Disney Channel, National Geographic, Showcase, W Network, and Adult Swim.

A Prime membership costs CA$9.99 each month, and a Stack TV subscription costs CA$12.99 on top, but both offer free trials to new users.

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use STACKTV as it will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Can I watch 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' in the U.K.?

There's nothing confirmed for "Rick and Morty: The Anime" in the U.K., however, when it does arrive we'd expect it to be available on the free Channel 4 streaming service, which is where every episode of the original series premieres in Blighty, before moving over to Netflix.

The original anime shorts can be streamed for free on Channel 4 right now.

Those on vacation away from the U.K. will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home to use Channel 4 as they will be geo-blocked when not at home.

Can I watch 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' online in Australia?

Netflix is the home of "Rick and Morty" in Oz, however there's currently no news of when the anime iteration might arrive.

In the meantime, U.S. viewers on vacation Down Under can use a VPN to stream "Rick and Morty: The Anime" just as they would back home.

What you need to know about 'Rick and Morty: The Anime'

'Rick and Morty: The Anime' trailer

Rick and Morty: The Anime | OFFICIAL TRAILER | adult swim - YouTube Watch On

'Rick and Morty: The Anime' episode schedule

Below are the premiere dates for the English language versions of all episodes. The Japanese language versions (with English subtitles), will air each following Saturday. Each episode can be streamed on Max in the U.S. the day after transmission.

"The Girl Who Manipulates Time" — Thursday, August 15 "Fighting Mother" — Thursday, August 22 "Alien Elite" — Thursday, August 29 TBC— Thursday, September 5 TBC — Thursday, September 12 TBC — Thursday, September 19 TBC — Thursday, September 26 TBC — Thursday, October, 3 TBC — Thursday, October 10 TBC — Thursday, October 17

Who is in the cast of 'Rick and Morty: The Anime'? "Rick and Morty: The Anime" will air in English and Japanese, and as such has two actors credited for voicing each role. They are: Youhei Tadano / Joe Daniels as Rick

Keisuke Chiba / Gabriel Regojo as Morty

Akiha Matsui / Donna Bella Litton as Summer

Manabu Muraji / Joe Daniels as Jerry

Takako Fuji / Patricia Duran as Beth

How did 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' come about? After five short anime takes on "Rick and Morty", Takashi Sano was handed the reigns to create a full anime series based on the franchise. Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim says: "Sano, in addition to being a super-talented director, is also a huge "Rick and Morty" fan. He’s the perfect person to give us all this alternate version of this amazing show."

Is Justin Roiland involved in 'Rick and Morty: The Anime'? Justin Roiland was removed from the "Rick and Morty" franchise after allegations of domestic abuse. His voice roles in the original show were recast and the co-creator had no involvement in "Rick and Morty: The Anime".

