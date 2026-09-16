The Pixar Cars x Crocs 20th Anniversary collab is hitting the racetrack this week — here's where to buy the limited-edition Dinoco Lightning McQueen clogs

Oh boy. It's another fun Crocs Collab, and this time, it's based on one of my favourite movies — Disney and Pixar's Cars.

Crocs are synonymous with a few things — namely, moulded clogs and fun collaborations with major brands and franchises, such as Super Mario, Harry Potter, Disney, Coca-Cola and Krispy Kreme — so adding a new Cars collection to the mix isn't too much of a stretch.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved animated racing movie, Crocs and Disney/Pixar have teamed up with a new limited-edition collection. Inspired by the franchise's most iconic character, Lightning McQueen, the new clogs will launch on Thursday, September 17.

This isn't the first time that Crocs has partnered with the Pixar movie, as the brand has previously released clogs based on Lightning and Mater. However, in a fun new surprise, Cars fans will see a new take on Lightning, as he will feature in Dinoco Blue, as a nod to the rival racing team in the movie.

The clogs collection will be rounded out with a selection of Disney and Pixar Cars Jibbitz charms, including a five-pack featuring Mater, Lightning, Sally, Ramone and Fillmore, alongside Piston Cup and the number 95 charms.

If you're keen on Pixar's Cars x Crocs collab, I'd act fast — this popular Dinoco style is sure to sell out come Thursday, September 17.

Crocs Disney and Pixar's Lightning McQueen Dinoco Crocband Clog: AU$124.99 at Crocs Australia A fun new take on a classic clog comes the Lightning McQueen Dinoco Crocband Clog. Reimagined in Dinoco Blue with racing-inspired details, the Dinoco dinosaur logo, PVC spoiler-inspired backstrap and embossed wheel and windshield details, this racecar clog will make you walk quicker than lightning. Oh, and as a bonus, these shoes light up with every step you take. Kachow!

If you'd prefer a different Disney or Pixar franchise, I've gathered six of my top-rated pairs below. From the latest Toy Story 5 drop to the Classic Mickey Mouse Clog, there's a pair of Disney-themed clogs worth stepping into.

My personal pick? Well, I am quite the fan of the Jessie Boot, with the matching hat and Bullseye Jibbitz. And the fuzzy Zootopia 2 Clog is worth a mention too. Regardless of which pair you pick, any Disney Adult would be thrilled to bits with these Crocs collabs. Happy crockin'!

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