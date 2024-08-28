How to watch 'Killer Lies: Chasing A True Crime Con Man' online from anywhere

French author Stéphane Bourgoin was the go to expert on the serial killer phenomenon that began to appear in popular culture in the early 90s. He said his obsession began after his wife was murdered by one of these new breed of monsters and claimed to have interviewed over 70 of them, helping to extract confessions. And then a team of amateur internet sleuths began to investigate his claims...

For this three-part documentary, New Yorker writer Lauren Collins tracks Bourgoin's rise from provincial bookseller in France to world renowned serial killer expert and then fall from grace after 'The 4th Eye' (a team of true crime internet fans who adapted the name of Bourgoin's '3rd Eye' bookshop) began stress-testing the claims he had been making in his books and TV appearances.

Was there a wife called Eileen in the US back in the late 70s? Was she murdered by a serial killer? Had he really interviewed Charles Manson and David 'Son of Sam' Berkowitz? If so, why did his accounts have so many similarities with those of FBI profiler John Douglas in his 1995 memoir "Mindhunter" - later a Netflix hit series? Collins reveals all as Bourgoin's web of deceit unravels.

"Killer Lies: Chasing A True Crime Con Man" premieres on National Geographic on Wednesday, August 28 at 8 p.m. (ET/PT).

All three episodes will be available to stream on Thursday, August 29 on Hulu.

'Killer Lies: Chasing A True Crime Con Man' full episode guide

Episode 1 – Murder, He Wrote

The career of a renowned expert on serial killers begins to unravel when a collective of vigilante sleuths reveal he’s not what he seems.

Episode 2 – The Eye Is Always Watching

As Bourgoin’s career continues to flourish, the 4th Eye’s hunt for the truth reveals that something much darker lies beneath the surface of his fame.

Episode 3 – The Reckoning

As the mysteries of Bourgoin’s past reveal the seeds of his dark obsessions, Lauren Collins investigates many alarming unanswered questions.

What to know about 'Killer Lies: Chasing A True Crime Con Man'

What happened to Stéphane Bourgoin? *SPOILER ALERT* Once exposed, Bourgain eventually confessed to his lies about the death of his 'wife' and the number of killers he had actually interviewed and was subsequently dropped by his publishers.

