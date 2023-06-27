Wow! Amazon just slashed $450 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is rumored to be on the way, but here's why you should opt for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: it's on sale at its lowest price ever.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $1,349 at Amazon right now. That's $450 off its usual price and an awesome 4th of July sale if you're looking for a big-screen foldable phone at a (slightly) lower price.

Galaxy Z Fold 4: was $1,799 now $1,349 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes multitasking from your phone easier than ever. It sports a new taskbar and makes it easy to run multiple apps at once. It features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main screen, 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP (f/1.8) wide camera lens, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera, and a 10MP (f/2.2) cover camera. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, we called the Editor's Choice phone the best foldable you can buy right now. It's the cheapest price we've seen at Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was our choice for the best foldable on the market, but the Google Pixel Fold has since snatched the crown. For many people, though, $1,899 is a lot to spend on a phone — so the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a tempting alternative now that it's fallen to $1,349.

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, we had plenty of praise for this device. We loved the dual AMOLED displays for their vibrancy and snappy 120Hz refresh rate. And the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU delivers powerful performance, whether you're using productivity apps or playing demanding games.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 also has impressive cameras. It comes with a 50MP (f/1.8) wide camera lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, a 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera, and a 10MP (f/2.2) cover camera. Night time shots, ultrawide and 30x space zoom are great to use, although we'd recommend avoiding the 4MP under-display camera and using 10MP cover camera instead for selfies.

As for battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 lasted 9 hours and 28 minutes in our tests with adaptive mode turned off. Fast charging can get the phone to 50% in 30 minutes, and there's also support for Wireless PowerShare.

Large foldable phones don't get much cheaper than this, so grab this deal before it disappears if the Z Fold 4 is the phone you want. Plus, check out our 4th July sales page for more savings.