With Pixel 7 coming, Pixel 6 drops to its lowest price ever

There are a ton of great cell phone deals this back to school season. However, the Google Pixel 6 Pro — the current flagship of Google's smartphone range — may have just become the best back to school sale out there.

In advance of the anticipated fall launch of the Google Pixel 7, Google has lowered the price of the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 6 to their lowest prices ever. Google Pixel 6 Pro is on sale for just $649 at Best Buy now (opens in new tab) and the Google Pixel 6 is on sale for just $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) as well. Those are among the best Pixel 6 deals we've seen.

That's $100 off for the Pixel 6 and a whopping $250 off Google's flagship Pixel 6 Pro. Better still, these are unlocked handsets that aren't beholden to any single carrier or network.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB): was $899 now $649 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is now $250 off, the lowest price ever for Google's flagship phone. If you want a phone with a big beautiful screen, one of the best cameras around, and a solid day's battery life, this is a phenomenal deal, even with the rumored Google Pixel 7 on the way. And you can choose your own carrier with this unlocked phone. In our

Google Pixel 6 Pro review (opens in new tab), we called this phone the best Android camera phone you can buy.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 (128GB): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If the Google Pixel 6 Pro is still a bit outside your budget, the Google Pixel 6 is a great choice. In fact, it ranks higher on our list of best phones than the Pixel 6 Pro — though now that the Pro is only $150 cheaper that may change. Still, for just $500, you cannot find a better phone.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best Android phones around. It's got a large 6.72-inch display, with up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, a 5,000 mAH battery, 12GB of RAM and Google's in-house Tensor chipset — which is optimized for security and machine learning.

The Pixel 6 Pro has three rear cameras with a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultrawide angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom. The front has an 11MP hole-punch lens and it can all record 4K video at up to 60 frames per second. All of that works together to ensure the Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best camera phones money can buy.

The battery life could be better, with the Pixel 6 Pro lasting 7 hours and 55 minutes during our testing. But it doesn't take long to recharge over USB-C. Plus, at $250 off, it is now a pretty good value, something that it was not when it launched in October 2021.

Of course, the Google Pixel 7 series is already confirmed to arrive before the end of the year. While details are still pretty scarce, that might put you off buying a Pixel 6 Pro right now. Then again, $250 is a big discount on any phone, let alone a flagship. If you're in the mood for a new phone, this may be the one for you.

But if not be sure to check out our Best Buy coupon codes hub for the best deals currently available. After all, this may be your best chance of getting some major bargains before Black Friday season comes around.