Where to buy baby formula — these retailers have stock

The United States is facing a nationwide shortage of baby formula. The pandemic, supply chain issues, and a huge product recall have all contributed to the current crisis. As a result, where to buy baby formula is a question most parents are now facing.

The federal government recently announced it's working with manufacturers to increase production of baby formula and help parents find baby formula stock. However, pediatricians predict the current baby formula shortage could last for months. A recent study shows that baby formula shortages hit 30% in April and jumped to 40% by the end of the month, according to Datasembly.

But it's not all doom and gloom. Depending on where you live, retailers like Target, Amazon, and Walmart still have baby formula in stock and ready to ship. However, supplies are low. So if you're looking for stores where to buy baby formula — here are some spots with stock.

Where to buy baby formula

Depending on where you live, there are still a few online retailers with baby formula stock. You might even spot some Amazon deals if you're fast enough. Here's where you can look to buy baby formula right now.

Gerber Good Start: check stock @ Amazon

Amazon has very limited stock of select baby formula, including Gerber Good Start, Burt's Bees Baby Infant Milk, and Nestle Nan Pro.

Nestle Nido 3.5-lb: for $18 @ Walmart

Walmart has stock of Nestle Nido powdered baby formula. The 56.4-ounce canister contain about 47 servings of Nido. It's available for in-store pickup or delivery.

Enfamil Reguline Powder Infant Formula: check stock @ Target

Select Target stores have limited stock of Enfamil, Similac Alimentum, and Enfagrow baby formula. You can also check your local store's stock supply online.

Enfagrow NeuroPro Toddler Formula 6-Pack: for $11 @ Target

Select Target locations have stock of the Enfagrow NeuroPro Toddler Formula 6-Pack for $11. It's available for pickup (within 2 hours) or delivery.

Similac Alimentum Baby Formula 32-oz: for $11 @ Walmart

Walmart has stock of this 32-ounce bottle of Similac Alimentum Baby Formula for $11. It's available for in-store pickup or online delivery.

How did the baby formula shortage start?

The pandemic caused supply issues across various sectors. Unfortunately, the baby formula industry was not immune to these disruptions. Labor shortages, transportation issues, and parents panic-purchasing baby formula during the initial pandemic lockdown have all contributed to the current environment.

Earlier this year, Abbott Nutrition also recalled three infant formulas due to a possible bacterial infection. The recall affected popular brands like Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare. During the FDA's investigation, further issues came to light involving manufacturing problems and bacterial contamination, according to AP News.

How is the federal government helping?

The Biden administration is working with four companies to increase the production of baby formula. It's also working with retailers like Walmart and Target to help families find where to buy baby formula.