Viscosoft's best cooling mattress topper gets a 30% price cut in Cyber Monday sales

If you're shopping the Cyber Monday mattress deals looking for a good saving on a cooling bed topper, you're in luck as Viscosoft has launched a 30% saving on its top-rated Active Cooling Copper Topper for hot sleepers. That reduces the price of a queen to $244.97 (was $349.95), which is a bigger discount than what we've seen previously on this Viscosoft topper.

It's hard to spot the signs that you should buy a topper and not a mattress in Cyber Monday sales, but if your current mattress sleeps too warm but is otherwise comfy and in good condition, a cooling topper could revamp your sleep. The Viscosoft Active Cooling Copper Topper uses copper-infused foam to dissipate excess body heat, with our ViscoSoft Active Cooling Topper review testing panel reporting that they slept cool on the topper even on warm summer nights.

Its medium-firm feel should also suit most sleepers, offering support and gentle pressure relief, though lightweight or side sleepers may want something more plusher. While we always recommend buying the best mattress for your sleep needs and body, a great mattress topper is a great, cost-effective alternative for those not ready to buy a new mattress just yet.