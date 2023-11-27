Viscosoft's best cooling mattress topper gets a 30% price cut in Cyber Monday sales

If you're shopping the Cyber Monday mattress deals looking for a good saving on a cooling bed topper, you're in luck as Viscosoft has launched a 30% saving on its top-rated Active Cooling Copper Topper for hot sleepers. That reduces the price of a queen to $244.97 (was $349.95), which is a bigger discount than what we've seen previously on this Viscosoft topper.
It's hard to spot the signs that you should buy a topper and not a mattress in Cyber Monday sales, but if your current mattress sleeps too warm but is otherwise comfy and in good condition, a cooling topper could revamp your sleep. The Viscosoft Active Cooling Copper Topper uses copper-infused foam to dissipate excess body heat, with our ViscoSoft Active Cooling Topper review testing panel reporting that they slept cool on the topper even on warm summer nights.
Its medium-firm feel should also suit most sleepers, offering support and gentle pressure relief, though lightweight or side sleepers may want something more plusher. While we always recommend buying the best mattress for your sleep needs and body, a great mattress topper is a great, cost-effective alternative for those not ready to buy a new mattress just yet.
ViscoSoft Active Cooling Topper at ViscoSoft
Was: from $249.95
Now: from $174.97 at ViscoSoft
Saving: Up to $120
Summary: With its copper-infused cooling foam, the ViscoSoft Active Cooling Topper is designed to prevent hot sleepers from overheating at night. The 4-inch thick topper is comes with a removable machine washable cover for an hygienic sleep and easy clean, and is made from phase-changing yarn to cool it to a room temperature. Its medium-firm feel makes it great for back sleepers, though those who prefer to sleep on their side or have a lighter-than-average body may find it too firm.
Benefits: Free shipping | 5-year warranty | 90-night trial
Price history: For Cyber Monday, ViscoSoft has discounted all their toppers, but the biggest discount goes to this cooling topper at 30% off. This is 5% more than the deal we normally see at Viscosoft, which is 25% off.