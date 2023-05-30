This Nvidia RTX 3070 gaming laptop just crashed to $999 in hidden coupon deal

Some of the best gaming laptops come from Dell, and the popular manufacturer often reserves the biggest savings on its most powerful model for its own retail store — and that’s the case with this massive saving on a Dell laptop packing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

Right now, this Dell G15 gaming laptop is on sale for $999 at Dell. That’s a sizeable $700 off its full retail price of $1,699. In order to get the full discount you’ll need to use two coupon codes at checkout: "GAMING15" and "ARMMPPS". Be sure to enter these discount vouchers before completing your purchase in order to get this laptop for the lowest possible price.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,699 now $999 @ Dell

Save $700: This sleek and attractive Dell G15 Gaming Laptop has been slashed by $700. It packs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a sizable 1TB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Make sure you use coupon codes "GAMING15" and "ARMMPPS" at checkout in order to get the full discount.

The Dell G15 laptop sports an overall attractive design with an angular casing that doesn’t fall into the trap of being too loud like some gaming machines. The backlit keyboard is also a nice visual touch. However, when it comes to a gaming laptop, it’s really what’s underneath the casing that is important, and in this area that the Dell G15 really shines.

Within the Dark Shadow Grey case, you’ll find an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor that has been paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The 30-series may no longer be the latest in graphics tech from Nvidia, but these GPUs remain highly desirable and are more than powerful enough to play some of the best PC games at max settings. The Dell laptop also packs 16GB of RAM — that’s plenty for gaming as well as everyday tasks — and there’s a 1TB SSD which is plenty for installing several new releases at once.

With this Dell laptop, you’ll be gaming on a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. And the ultra-thin bezels ensure that not an inch of display real estate has been wasted. We also love the inclusion of an HDMI 2.1 port for hooking the laptop up to a larger monitor, and you’ve also got your expected selection of USB ports including three USB 3.2 and a USB-C.

This Dell G15 gaming laptop is the ideal pick for anybody looking for an entry point into the world of PC gaming. But it’s also an excellent buy for desktop players looking for a portable machine to take their gaming library on the move.