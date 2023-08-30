Wow! Amazon just slashed $750 off this 65-inch OLED TV and PS5 bundle

Deals like this don't come every day! One of Sony's best TVs bundled with a PS5 console just got a huge discount. I search for deals every day for Tom's Guide, and even I can't quite believe it.

Right now the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV with PS5 Console bundle is $2,347 at Amazon. Considering the lowest price ever for the 65-inch A80L OLED is $1,999, you're saving a huge $600 off the TV and $150 off the PS5. I highly recommend taking advantage of this early Labor Day deal before it disappears.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV w/ PS5 Console bundle: was $3,099 now $2,347 @ Amazon

SAVE $752! Amazon is taking over $750 off this Sony OLED TV and PS5 bundle. The Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED brings incredible image quality thanks to Sony's powerful XR processor. It's also optimized for the PS5, making the A80L a solid choice for gamers. HDR 10/HLG/Dolby Vision support is included, as well as 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $1,999 @ Amazon

If you're not a gamer, or if you already own a PS5, you can still score a deal on one of Sony's best TVs. The Sony Bravia XR A80L is on sale for its lowest price ever right now at $600 off.

The PS5 is an awesome games console, so it only makes sense to pair it with an awesome OLED TV. In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED review, we were impressed with the TV's performance in almost every category.

In our tests, the A80L reached a peak brightness of 676 nits, a strong result for an OLED TV. We also saw vibrant color results, with a Delta-E score of 3.3 (lower is better) and 99.08% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color space. We tested the A80L's image quality with a variety of content, and everything we viewed on it looked fantastic — from detailed landscapes to fast motion.

We also noted that the Sony Bravia XR A80L has "the best sound you’ll hear from a TV." Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech brings incredible sound quality while still keeping the TV super-thin. We heard absolute clarity, no distortion and powerful bass. There's no need to pay extra for one of the best soundbars here.

So how about the PS5? We called it "an essential games console" in our PS5 review, praising its gorgeous 4K visuals, fast SSD and inventive DualSense controller. You'll also get access to an impressive library of the best PS5 games, from God of War Ragnarok to the highly anticipated Baldur's Gate 3.

Even better, the Sony Bravia XR A80L comes equipped with exclusive gaming features for the PS5, like Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping to make all your games look their best. The only slight downside is the A80L's lag time of 16.3ms. That's not bad, but we've seen better results from other TVs, like the Samsung Q60B QLED which came in at 9.1ms.

If you're ready to totally revolutionize your entertainment center, this bundle is pretty much the perfect way to do it. For more sales, stay tuned to our Labor Day deals coverage.