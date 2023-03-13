This Hisense QLED TV is awesome value for money, and it just got $299 cheaper

Looking to save on one of the best TVs? This Hisense TV offers incredible value for money and is awesome for gaming, too.

The Hisense U7H 75-inch 4K QLED TV is $998 at Amazon right now. This is $299 off its usual price, making it a huge-screen TV deal that delivers awesome performance. If it sells out, you can also get the 75-inch Hisense U7H for $999 at Best Buy.

The Hisense U7H delivers an excellent all-around image. In our Hisense U7H QLED TV review, we called it an incredible value that outshines much of the far more expensive competition. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Google Assistant/Alexa support, and four HDMI ports (two of which are HDMI 2.1 inputs). Best Buy has the TV for $999.

The 75-inch Hisense U7H is $299 off right now. If you're on a smaller budget, you could also grab the 55-inch model for $549 at Amazon or Best Buy. Whichever size you choose, you know you're getting one of the best TVs on the market.

In our Hisense U7H QLED review, we were seriously impressed by this TV, calling it a "A killer gaming QLED TV." It delivered bright, vibrant and detailed visuals, putting in 686 nits of brightness in SDR and covering 99.84% of the Rec. 709 color gamut in standard mode. The Hisense U7H QLED also upscaled content to 4K — our reviewer almost couldn't tell the difference between 4K footage and content upscaled from 1080p.

The Hisense U7H offers great gaming performance, too. It runs at 120Hz and has two HDMI 2.1 ports, and we recorded a low lag time of 14.6ms. You'll also be able to use VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision Gaming on this TV.

The audio performance on the Hisense U7H isn't outstanding, but it's still pretty good for a TV in this price range. The built-in speakers brought decent bass and clear audio. However, if you're serious about sound quality, you'll probably want to pick up one of the best soundbars with this TV.

I highly recommend picking up the Hisense U7H, especially at this price. But if you're looking for more deals, stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.