This cheap Windows 11 laptop just crashed to $199 at Walmart

It's not hard to find cheap laptop deals, but the cheapest laptops are often Chromebooks with tiny screens and muddy audio.

That's why we think the 15.6" Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab) is of interest. This deal gets you a proper 15-inch laptop that runs on Windows 11, and its a great pick for anyone looking for a work laptop on a budget.

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook has a bright 15.6" display with a comfortable keyboard. It also comes with 1 year of Microsoft 365 Personal, making it the perfect laptop for basic work tasks. It's dropped to just $199 in this Walmart deal.

The Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook doesn't have any game-changing specs under its belt, but its 4GB RAM and Intel Celeron processor are more than enough for everyday tasks. If you're getting this laptop primarily for work, it will do the job.

The real draw to this laptop over cheaper options is that it runs on Windows 11. The ChromeOS used by Chromebooks is fine, but everything is primarily based around the Chrome web browser, and support for non-Chrome apps is generally poor. If you're used to working on Microsoft apps like Word, Excel, and Outlook, you'll appreciate having them on your laptop. Plus, the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook comes with a year's subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, which gives you access to all of these applications. After that, it costs $69.99/year.

You're also getting a laptop with a properly sized screen and keyboard. Smaller 11-inch Chromebooks can work well for younger users, which is probably part of the reason they're so popular for school. But if you have larger sized hands, you'll definitely get your money's worth if you opt for a laptop with a little more real estate.

This laptop also deserves a nod for its portability. They didn't call it Ultra Slim for nothing — this laptop measures just 0.75-inches thick. It also weighs just 3.5lbs, so it's easy to take with you wherever you go.

