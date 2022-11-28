This Anker speaker is only $29 in this Cyber Monday deal at Walmart

The Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, which makes it a great time to hunt down audio products for less.

For example, right now the Anker Soundcore Flare 2 Portable Speaker is $29 at Walmart (opens in new tab) down from $79, which is an incredible $50 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model, and is great deal for a portable Bluetooth speaker with 360-degree sound and light show.

$50 off! This Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker promises 360-degree immersive sound with a light show. The Flare 2 comes in a durable IPX7 waterproof package, which means it can even survive being dunked in 3 feet of water for up to 30. It has 12-hour battery life and supports the Soundcore control app to tailor the sound output as well as the light display to suit your mood. You can also link multiple Flare 2 portable speakers together for synchronized party sounds.

We haven't reviewed this particular Bluetooth speaker, but Anker has a strong Bluetooth speaker reputation for portable and outdoor sounds — the $50 Anker Soundcore 3 is one of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers, for example, and ranks as the best value in our best Bluetooth speakers round up.

The Flare 2 looks like a very solid choice and is rated 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 180 customer reviews at Walmart. And for $29 you're really unlikely to be disappointed. The light rings on the base and top of Flare 2 portable Bluetooth speaker provide intense atmosphere with beat-driven lighting, and its waterproof body means it's perfect for pool parties. It can handle the odd spot of rain, and is sufficiently splash proof should you want to play music in a shower room.

The 12-hour battery isn't the longest we've seen, but is sufficient for most activities away from a power outlet. The Soundcore Flare's dual drivers and passive radiators combine to deliver 20W of sound in all directions, and Anker's BassUp technology, ensure you'll get powerful sound in any setting.

This looks like one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals around right now, so bag it while stocks last.

