These are the 7 Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals I’d buy

Amazon’s latest Prime Day sales event is discounting some of my personal favorite Nintendo Switch games. From The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to Persona 5 Royal, now is your chance to pick up unmissable Switch games at even cheaper prices.

While not all of the best Nintendo Switch games are on sale right now — though new deals are being added at a regular clip — if you’re craving something new to play on your handheld-home-console hybrid then you’ve come to the right place. Whatever your gaming preference, there’s a little something for everybody in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Below I’m rounding up my favorite Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals, from a gigantic open-world RPG to an overlooked strategy game that pairs Mario with the loudmouth Rabbids. Here are the 7 Prime Day Switch deals I’d buy right now.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals — Top picks

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $47 @ Amazon

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.

Animal Crossing New Horizons: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a global sensation upon release in 2020, and it's just as effortlessly charming even more than three years later. This pleasant life sim lets you jet off to an untamed island courtesy of business raccoon Tom Nook. It's up to you to bring civilization to your new island and turn it into a villager's paradise. The perfect game when you want to chill out and zone out after a stressful day IRL.

Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon

Persona 5 Royal is part turn-based RPG and part high-school simulator. You play as a new student who has recently moved to Tokyo. Soon you discover the ability to transverse a strange alternate reality and form The Phantom Thieves in an effort to fix the corrupt society around you. Just be warned, Persona 5 Royal will consume all your free time once it gets its hooks in.

Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (Complete Edition): was $59 now $41 @ Amazon

One of the most critically acclaimed games of the last decade, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt (Complete Edition) offers an entire fantasy realm for you to explore at home or on the go. You play monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia on a deeply personal quest to find an ashen-haired girl in this epic open-world RPG. This Complete Edition comes with the game's two sizeable expansions, and in total easily offers more than 150 hours of content.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on the entire Nintendo Switch platform.

Cuphead: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.