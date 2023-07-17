The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 just crashed to $79 at Amazon — lowest price ever

You don't need to spend a lot to get an awesome pair of earbuds, and Amazon is proving that statement with this big sale.

Right now the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are just $79 at Amazon. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for these earbuds after a $70 discount. For just $79, you're getting a pair of earbuds with great audio, excellent connectivity with Samsung devices and strong active noise cancelation.

Lowest price: The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery.

We had a lot of praise for these earbuds in our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review. We loved them for their customizable sound, excellent ANC and useful extra features.

The Galaxy Buds 2 produced lively, detailed audio in our tests. Bass, tone and more can be enhanced by tweaking the EQ settings in the Galaxy Wearables app, which makes these earbuds well-suited for a wide range of musical genres. These earbuds also have great active noise cancelling capabilities — indoor and outdoor distractions like cars, conversations and TV were totally blocked out.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a great value for the money at $79. Compare these earbuds to the AirPods (2nd Gen), the cheapest wireless earbuds Apple offer. Not only do the basic AirPods not come with ANC, they also cost $20 more at their current sale price.

The only notable downside to the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is their battery life. We got 5 hours of listening time with ANC on, and 7.5 hours with ANC off from these earbuds. This extends up to 29 hours with the charging case.

Meanwhile, rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM4 (8 hours with ANC on, up to 35 hours with charging case) last a lot longer. At least the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 charge fast — a 5-minute quick charge nets 1 hour of listening time. You can even juice the buds up using your phone's battery via PowerShare.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a steal.