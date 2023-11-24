The Bird Buddy is the best smart bird feeder, and it’s $70 off for Black Friday

By Mike Prospero
published

The best way to watch birds in your yard

Bird Buddy
Do you like watching birds in your yard, but want to get a better look at them, or want to know just what they are? Then now is a good time to score a deal on the Bird Buddy, a smart bird feeder that not only lets you get a close-up view, but will also identify the feathered friends coming to your yard. 

For Black Friday, the Bird Buddy has been marked down to $209, a savings on $70 off its regular price. You can buy a lot of bird seed with what you save.

This smart bird feeder has a camera that records photos and videos of the birds at the feeder, and an AI will identify them for you, too. This deal is for the Bird Buddy with a solar panel roof, saving you from having to recharge the camera yourself.

In my Bird Buddy review, I was impressed with the high quality of the photos and videos taken by the feeder's camera. I could see all sorts of details on the sparrows, finches, cardinals, and even the squirrels who frequented the feeder. 

Equally as impressive was the Bird Buddy's AI, which correctly identified all of the birds who alit in front of the camera. And, the Bird Buddy app will also give you more details about the birds, including their diet, range, and characteristics.

If you live in an area where the more colorful birds have flown south for the winter, a special feature in the app lets you browse photos and videos from other Bird Buddy cameras from around the world, giving you a glimpse of what's flying around.

The one issue I had with the Bird Buddy is that you have to remove the camera from the feeder to recharge it. This deal includes a roof with a solar panel, so that the camera should remain charged by itself. 

If you're a bird lover — or have one in your life — this is a great time to score a deal on a gift that they'll appreciate all year 'round. And be sure to check out our other Black Friday deals for other bargains that have come down to Earth.

