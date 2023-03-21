The Apple Watch 8 is $70 off at Amazon right now — its lowest price ever

Shopping for one of the best smartwatches? The Apple Watch 8 is the one to buy, and now's the time to pick it up.

The Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm) is $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. It's the lowest price I've ever seen for the flagship Apple Watch, and the discount applies to the Midnight and Product Red colors. I think this is the best Apple Watch deal going right now.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

The Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch on the market. It's comfortable, it has a large, bright display with a full QWERTY keyboard and it's kitted out with lots of useful health tracking features.

New to the Apple Watch 8 is a skin temperature for period and sleep tracking. There's a new crash detection feature too, which can alert emergency services and your emergency contacts in case of an accident.

Plus, watchOS 9 has brought a low power mode that can increase the Apple Watch 8's battery to up to 36 hours. Charging the Apple Watch 8 takes around one hour, while an 8-minute quick charge is enough for 8 hours of sleep tracking.

My biggest issue with the Apple Watch 8 is that it's similar to the Apple Watch 7. It's also a shame that it doesn't get Apple Watch Ultra features like the emergency siren. Still, if you're using an older Apple Watch model, or if this is your first time buying a smartwatch, the Apple Watch 8 is ideal for Apple users. It's the perfect accessory and an extension of your iPhone on your wrist.

