Epic Labor Day deal drops Apple Watches to all-time price lows at Amazon

You know a holiday is near when you start seeing epic Apple Watch deals. Right now, we're seeing two such deals worth your attention.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $249. That's $150 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this watch. Note that all colors are on sale, but the (Product) Red has the biggest price drop. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE is also on sale for $249. (We recommend you get the Series 6 since they're both priced the same).

The Apple Watch 6 is the best best smartwatch you can buy. As noted in our Apple Watch 6 review, the combination of a brighter always-on display and faster charging make for a more enjoyable user experience. But the bigger deal is the blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, which provides comprehensive details and readings, and addresses one of the few areas where the Apple Watch was behind other wearables.

Although the Apple Watch SE is a great watch, it uses the older chip found in the Apple Watch 5. It also lacks the always-on display and newer bloody oxygen sensors. Given that they're both priced equally, we'd have to recommend getting the Apple Watch 6.

The Apple Watch 6 is regularly on sale, but it's usually on sale for $319. That makes today's deal the biggest and best discount ever.

Make sure to check out our guide to the best Apple deals for savings on MacBooks, iPhones, and all things Apple related.