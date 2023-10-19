Score the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $50 off ahead of Black Friday

Searching for early Black Friday deals? This one could make for a very practical gift for the Android phone user in your life, or for yourself. Samsung's latest smartwatch is on sale for a discount at Amazon right now.

Right now the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (GPS/40mm) is $249 at Amazon. That's $50 off and the lowest price ever for the best smartwatch for Android. This deal is for the Bespoke edition of the watch, meaning it comes in some fun color combinations.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm/GPS): was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is now on sale at Amazon. The latest Galaxy Watch makes meaningful upgrades with a slightly refreshed design, additional fitness and wellness features and a brighter display. But all this new tech doesn't come at the cost of battery life, with the Galaxy Watch 6 still rated for 40 hours on a single charge.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review, we called this device "the best Samsung smartwatch yet." With a host of meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, it's a great time to upgrade if you're using an older model or buying a smartwatch for the first time.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a very attractive design. Its bezels are 30% slimmer with this iteration of the watch, making for more usable screen space. The display is brighter, too — it can reach up to 2,000 nits.

Powered by Wear OS, the Galaxy Watch 6 is a very useful fitness tracking tool. Sleep and heart health tracking are highlights — Sleep Score Factor analysis measures your sleep time, sleep cycle, awake time, and physical and mental recovery data. Body composition analysis, SPo2, ECG and heart rate monitoring return from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, while Personalized Heart Rate Zone is new and Samsung are also going to roll out an Irregular Heart Rhythm notification that could notify you if it detects signs of aFib.

Plus, this smartwatch has great battery life. It's rated for up to 40 hours of use, and it charges fast too. Our unit charged from 0 to 100% in about 45 minutes, and an 8-minute quick charge netted 8 hours of battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the best smartwatch for Android users, so make sure to take advantage of this deal before it's gone. For more sales, stay tuned to our Black Friday deals page.