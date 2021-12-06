Save $20 on Amazon's best Fire TV streaming stick right now

Although Cyber Monday deals are wrapping up for the year, it turns out some of the best ones are still available. That's certainly the case with Amazon's own products, several of which are still on sale.

For instance, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now $35 (down from $55) at Amazon, and it's our pick for the best ever Fire TV stick. It's fast, has all the apps you need, and overall is better for cord-cutters.

This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It's the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV.

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we pointed out that not much had changed from the previous model (the Amazon Fire TV stick 4K.) But that's not really an issue, as the few upgrades it does have make it well worth the price over its predecessor.

Simply put, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Amazon streaming stick to date, and one that's good enough to make our list of the best streaming devices — the first Amazon streaming stick to do so in a while.

The speedy performance upgrade is what allowed it to finally battle it out with the best of them, while the addition of a Live TV button on the remote lets you access live TV channels easily as a bonus. This is a feature most other streaming sticks don't offer.

The last thing that makes this streaming stick worth buying is the ability to access all the apps you could want. Roku may soon lose access to Google apps like YouTube due to a spat between the companies, so going with Amazon's stick will ensure you have full use of Google's TV apps.

How long will the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max stay at this low price? We don't know — so act now if you want to pick it up for 36% less than usual.