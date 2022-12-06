Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is cheaper than Black Friday and Cyber Monday right now

Black Friday and Cyber Monday pack some of the biggest discounts of the year, but retailers typically reserve some discounts for the last-minute holiday shopping period that follows. Case in point, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 just dropped to its lowest price ever at Amazon.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale for $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $110 off its full retail price of $249, and while this smartwatch is no stranger to going on sale this is the cheapest it’s ever been. It’s also a bigger discount than we saw over Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so if you didn't purchase then, your patience has paid off.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was $249 now $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is no longer the company's flagship smartwatch, but at $139 it's still well worth a purchase. The Galaxy Watch 4 is especially great for those who love a sporty aesthetic, plus it features a body composition analysis feature and runs on Wear OS software. This deal is a great pick for first-time smartwatch users, as you get a powerful wearable at a slightly more affordable price.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is now the company’s flagship wearable, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 continues to be one of the best smartwatches you can buy. And thanks to this deal it’s also a great pick for first-time smartwatch users looking for an affordable device before committing to a more premium model.

It should be noted that iPhone users will want to avoid this deal, the Galaxy Watch makes no bones about being an Android smartwatch. However, if you have a compatible Android phone, the Galaxy Watch is the standard bearer by which all other Android watches are measured, and this fourth-generation model certainly lives up to that pedigree.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, praised its “sharp design, smart software and standout health sensor” and we also loved the return of the rotating bezel, which makes for a more aesthetically pleasing design than Apple’s chunky watches. The inclusion of Wear OS is another highlight and makes it one of the most intuitive smartwatches on the market.

Fitness enthusiasts will really want to take note of this deal. The Galaxy Watch 4 offers built-in workout tracking that can automatically recognize six types of activity. There’s even a running coach tech that assesses your oxygen levels during your training. The Galaxy Watch 4 also sports a heart rate monitor and an ECG sensor. What's more, the Galaxy Watch 4 was the first smartwatch in the industry to feature body composition analysis technology.

The one serious blemish on the Galaxy Watch 4 is its relatively disappointing battery life. Samsung claims the device can last for around 40 hours between charges, but in our testing, we found that it needed charging nightly to keep it powered up when required. Of course, if you make sure to charge your smartwatch alongside your smartphone each night, then this is an issue that can managed. But it should be noted all the same.

Personally, I had never used a smartwatch until I got my hands on the Galaxy Watch 4 last year, and it completely changed my opinion the devices. I went from a smartwatch skeptic to a serious fan of having a powerful wearable strapped to my wrist. And the chance to get a Galaxy Watch 4 at a lowest price ever just makes it even easier to recommend.

If you’ve got your heart set on something iOS compatible, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals. Plus, be sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide over the next few weeks as we bring you all the best holiday deals as we approach the most wonderful time of the year.