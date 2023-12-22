Quick! My favorite folding phone of 2023 is down to its lowest price at Best Buy right now

The OnePlus Open stormed into the top spot on our best foldable phones list when it was released back in October, and for good reason. Considering this is a first-generation foldable, it gets an awful lot right, from the design to the camera to the specs on offer.

Trouble is, foldables are expensive and the OnePlus Open is no different. Which is why the Tom's Guide team was pretty stoked to see it currently down to its lowest price thanks to the Best Buy Christmas sale. Right now, you can get the OnePlus Open for just $1,399 with activation at Best Buy. That's $300 off the price of one of the most exciting phones we've seen all year.

OnePlus Open: was $1,699 now $1,499 w/ activation @ Best Buy

OnePlus' first foldable phone has a lot going for it, like a slim design, large inner display and a great multitasking system called Open Canvas. This $300 discount doesn't require you to trade-in a phone but you will need to activate on Google Fi, Verizon or AT&T through Best Buy to get the best possible price.

Why should you care? Because if you've been waiting to get on the foldable bandwagon this is the best place to start. The OnePlus Open offers a well-balanced set of features, making the most of its foldable design with minimal compromises.

Have a read of our in-depth OnePlus Open review for more, but we found this device's great design and long-lasting battery mean it's easy to use for enjoying games or streaming content, while the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, generous 512GB of base storage and ingenious Open Canvas multitasking make it a fantastic device for productivity too.

There are a couple of caveats, sure. For example, it doesn't feature wireless charging, and the cameras — while good compared to other foldables — would benefit from an improved night mode.

But still, I found a number of reasons to like this phone when I ditched the iPhone 15 Pro for the OnePlus Open, including the fact it's a great substitute for one of the best Kindles and websites look glorious on the 7.82-inch Flexi-fluid AMOLED (2440 x 2268) main display.

Of course, even with the discount, it's still a very pricey phone. If it's just a bit too rich for your blood but you love what OnePlus is doing with Android, you may prefer the OnePlus 11 flagship phone or the cheap but impressive OnePlus Nord N30 5G.

But considering the OnePlus Open is the cheapest it's ever been right now, you’re not going to get a much better deal for the remainder of 2023. Especially if you want to make the leap to a foldable.